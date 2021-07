Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia are hoping to reach their first career grand slam semifinal when they meet in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Sabalenka advanced to her first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal when she outlasted Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, while Jabeur defeated Iga Swiatek of Poland 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. This is the furthest Jabeur has advanced in a Grand Slam event since reaching the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Sabalenka has 10 career singles titles and is ranked No. 4 in the world as of June 28. Jabeur has won one WTA singles championship as well as 11 ITF titles. She is ranked No. 24.