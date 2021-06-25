Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meet Southwest Airlines' incoming CEO Bob Jordan

By Catherine Leffert
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said he’s still in shock about being tapped to lead the company where’s worked since 1988. The Dallas-based airline announced June 23 that longtime Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly would be transitioning to the role of executive chairman effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan, who currently serves as executive vice president of corporate services, will utilize the next eight months to transition before taking the reins as chief executive.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Meet Southwest Airlines#Coo Mike Van De Ven#Airtran Airways#Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on "Face the Nation," July 11, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby that aired on Sunday, July 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: As pandemic restrictions ease demand for travel, this summer has risen and airlines are struggling to keep up. We want to go now to the CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Good morning.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 514,763 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 514,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $283,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economyprweek.com

Southwest Airlines promotes Linda Rutherford to EVP, people and comms

DALLAS: Southwest Airlines has promoted Linda Rutherford to EVP of people and communications, effective immediately. The promotion follows last week’s announcement that Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly is planning to step down as CEO but remain as executive chairman. He will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, EVP of corporate services, effective next February.
EconomyTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Announces More Leadership Changes

Southwest Airlines announced the latest in a series of leadership changes for 2022, this time promoting Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Linda Rutherford to Executive Vice President People & Communications, effective immediately. Rutherford will succeed Bob Jordan in the former Executive Vice President of Corporate Services role, as...
Economysimpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines To Increase Overtime Pay Amid Shortage Worries

With staff shortages hampering operations, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is offering overtime bonuses to encourage employees to work extra shifts. Ground-operations agents, cargo agents, and flight attendants will become eligible for double pay when working overtime shifts in July. Southwest Airlines keen to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s cancelations and...
Public Healthprweek.com

Gary Kelly on how comms was key to Southwest Airlines’ emergence from the pandemic

DALLAS: Communications has been critical to Southwest Airlines’ emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, said chairman and CEO Gary Kelly. Robert Jordan, the airline’s EVP corporate services, will become Southwest Airlines’ CEO, effective February 1, 2022. Kelly, who will serve as executive chairman until at least 2026, described the move as part of succession planning, according to CNBC.
IndustrySKIFT

Retiring Southwest CEO Gary Kelly on What He Sees as His Legacy

When Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly took the job in 2004, the airline industry was reeling from the post-9/11 travel slump and rising oil prices. Now, as he gets ready to retire, it’s slowly recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. in between, he remade the airline from scrappy discounter to one of the country’s largest airlines.
IndustryCrain's Cleveland Business

Airline CEOs talk, then talk some more, to coax U.S. flyers back

U.S. airline chiefs have been seeking the limelight like never before as they try to lure back both budget and business travelers. Delta Air Lines Inc.'s Ed Bastian has mounted a media blitz at a pace of more than two interviews a week this year. Scott Kirby has been trying to burnish United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s corporate-citizenship clout by talking up its diversity goals and climate-change response. And at Southwest Airlines Co., Gary Kelly has ventured onto such non-financial venues as CBS's "Face the Nation" and "Axios on HBO."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Dallas, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees, citing the need to attract and keep workers as the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic. Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug....
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

United Airlines still undecided on 757-300 replacements: CEO Kirby

Although United Airlines will use incoming Airbus A321neos and Boeing 737 Max jets to replace its ageing 757-200s, the new aircraft will not supplant its larger 757-300s. Chief executive Scott Kirby says United is yet to decide how it intends to replace the 757-300s. Exactly which aircraft type might fit the bill remains unclear; no new jet with similar characteristics exists, though Boeing has for years hinted it would develop such a “mid-market” aircraft.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Watch: Southwest Airlines ‘Freedom One’ lands in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Southwest Airlines’ 50th anniversary aircraft, Freedom One, made a stop at Will Rogers World Airport Wednesday. Southwest celebrated 50 years of flying June 18 by unveiling Freedom One as a “tribute to our nation, our military, and our Southwest Family of more than 50,000 Employees.”. Southwest...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines Finds A Bottom, Options Traders Bet On Bounce

Southwest Airlines’ (NYSE: LUV) stock was driven toward the ground after trying to reach its Dec. 21, 2017 all-time high of $67 in April. Despite customers returning to the skies as the economy reopens and vaccinations ramp up, airline stocks have failed to return to pre-pandemic levels. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the airline sector leader, is still trading down about 24% below its Feb. 3 price of $318.75.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Launches Independence Day Sale

Southwest Airlines is celebrating the Fourth of July with an "Independence Yay Sale" this summer. Now through Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT, travelers can score flights as low as $39 one-way on late-summer and fall travel. Deals Alert!. Fourth of July Travel Deals in Mexico, Caribbean. IHG...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: JPMorgan, PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines

With US major indices trading at record-high levels, the upcoming week will be mostly about earnings, as some of the nation's largest companies release their latest quarterly numbers. Earnings estimates for the just-completed quarter were up 7.3% from the start of April to $45.03 a share for the members of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy