Meet Southwest Airlines' incoming CEO Bob Jordan

U.S. airline chiefs have been seeking the limelight like never before as they try to lure back both budget and business travelers. Delta Air Lines Inc.'s Ed Bastian has mounted a media blitz at a pace of more than two interviews a week this year. Scott Kirby has been trying to burnish United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s corporate-citizenship clout by talking up its diversity goals and climate-change response. And at Southwest Airlines Co., Gary Kelly has ventured onto such non-financial venues as CBS's "Face the Nation" and "Axios on HBO."