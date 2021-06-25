Meet Southwest Airlines' incoming CEO Bob Jordan
Incoming Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said he’s still in shock about being tapped to lead the company where’s worked since 1988. The Dallas-based airline announced June 23 that longtime Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly would be transitioning to the role of executive chairman effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan, who currently serves as executive vice president of corporate services, will utilize the next eight months to transition before taking the reins as chief executive.www.bizjournals.com