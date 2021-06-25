Ben Franklin Institute gets $250K grant to boost diversity from Cruz Cos.
The Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (BFIT) has received a $250,000 donation to help diversify its building trade programs and the local business community. The donation comes from Cruz Companies, a construction, development and management firm, and one of the commonwealth’s largest minority-owned businesses. The Roxbury-based firm’s donation will be used to create an endowed scholarship to help students from Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan who study construction management, HVAC&R, practical electricity or a related program area at BFIT.www.bizjournals.com