Ben Franklin Institute gets $250K grant to boost diversity from Cruz Cos.

By Hannah Green – Staff Reporter
bizjournals
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (BFIT) has received a $250,000 donation to help diversify its building trade programs and the local business community. The donation comes from Cruz Companies, a construction, development and management firm, and one of the commonwealth’s largest minority-owned businesses. The Roxbury-based firm’s donation will be used to create an endowed scholarship to help students from Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan who study construction management, HVAC&R, practical electricity or a related program area at BFIT.

www.bizjournals.com
