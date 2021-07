Celebrating a 21st birthday by imbibing in a crowded bar with friends in a state of youthful revelry is usually a rite of passage. But the Covid-19 pandemic robbed this experience from anyone hitting the milestone during its rampage, reducing the day to a subdued affair commemorated by socially distanced beers in half-empty buildings with makeshift sidewalk patios or to-go cocktails on parents’ couches. While these low-key activities could technically be called bar-related experiences, they were akin to looking through a glass, darkly.