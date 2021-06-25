Virtual Programs for the Week of June 27th, 2021 at Little Pine State Park

Google Apps Script is a serverless environment that makes it easy for you to work with Gmail, Google Drive and other services that are part of the Google Workspace platform. When you run any code inside the Google Apps Script IDE, in simple English, it spins up a new server with the required environment that are necessary to run your application. This server is allotted a hard timeout limit and the App Script environment will halt the execution of the function if it exceeds the maximum execution time.