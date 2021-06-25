Cancel
Virtual Programs for the Week of June 27th, 2021 at Little Pine State Park

By Lynn Gavlock
therecord-online.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Little Pine State Park is offering a “(Virtual) Fish of Little Pine/Hyner Run” virtual program at 4:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021. Be advised that this program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and will not take place face to face at Little Pine State Park. Join the park naturalist and learn about the many different types of fish that inhabit Little Pine and Hyner Run State Park(s). Afterward, we may have some time to share fish stories.

therecord-online.com
State
Pennsylvania State
#Pine#The Week Of#Educational Programs#Virtual Programs#Microsoft Teams#Dcnr#At T Relay Services
