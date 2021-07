Shenequa has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry including Retail Banking, Personal Trust, and Wealth Management. This broad experience in the financial industry has given her the expertise to provide flexible and innovative solutions to manage complex trust relationships including Court Supervised Trusts, Special Needs Trusts, Conservatorships, and Guardianship Trusts. Shenequa is client relationship focused, working one on one with personal injury victims and their families. She leverages partnerships with settlement planners and legal advisors to develop a customized plan to meet the client's immediate and long term needs. As an advocate for families regarding discretionary distributions, personal care, and ongoing medical services, she strives for her clients to successfully receive the support they need to live a better quality of life.