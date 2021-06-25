Tidbits: SMU Football summer workout standouts

Last year’s “Holiday Hoopsgiving” went pretty well for Josh Pastner and the Georgia Tech basketball team. The Jackets took down the Kentucky Wildcats (79-62), as the team shot over 60% in the second half of the game. While Kentucky ended up being pretty bad (9-16), at the time the Wildcats were ranked in the top-25. The resume (and morale) booster was significant heading into the holiday season. This year, Tech will attempt to do the same against the LSU Tigers. Will Wade’s squad figures to be very good this year, they went 19-10 with a second round NCAA Tournament exit. A win here would be great for Tech’s NCAA Tournament hopes. The game will take place at State Farm Arena on December 11, network and time TBA. It’s part of a quadruple-header, so there will likely be multi-game ticket packages.