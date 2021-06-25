Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tidbits: SMU Football summer workout standouts

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's the latest buzz out of SMU summer workouts? Pony Stampede has you covered with VIP notes on the team.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Workout#Tidbits#American Football#Smu Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Missoula, MTBillings Gazette

Crews control: Missoula Sentinel football standout Zac Crews enjoying busy summer on recruiting trail

MISSOULA — Zac Crews has been a busy man on the recruiting trail this summer. The Missoula Sentinel football standout started his busiest week at Boise State, an FBS program that has a national brand, with an unofficial visit one day and a camp the next day. Then the senior-to-be was off to Sacramento State, the 2019 Big Sky regular-season co-champs, for a camp that brought FBS recruiters from all around the west.
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

Making WVU into QBU

MORGANTOWN — There was something quite significant in the news that broke on Thursday that former West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who engineered the Mountaineers’ second-half comeback to beat Army in the Liberty Bowl after riding the bench all season, was heading to Louisiana Tech to play his final season of college football.
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

Mic'd Up: Red Elephants making progress in summer workouts

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville coach Heath Webb feels good about his team's progress in June. AccessWDUN tracked down Webb before he took off for the beach and clipped a microphone on him to kick off the annual Mic'd Up Summer Series. It was the final week of June workouts before the team took off for a full five days.
Georgia State247Sports

Top100 prospect Hero Kanu includes Georgia in top group

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic Top 100 defensive lineman Hero Kanu unofficially visited Georgia in June and now has included the Dawgs in his top schools. On Friday Kanu announced a top group that included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, and Washington. The native of Germany...
Icard, NCMorganton News Herald

H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Two-way football standout Vue wins EB boys honor

ICARD — Matthew Vue recently earned this year’s Alex Gugouis Award as East Burke’s male athlete of the year as he was one of 10 football seniors to embrace the new mantra of “Restoring The Swords” under first-year head coach Derrick Minor. “He sets the example of the type of...
Valley View, TXPosted by
Gainesville Daily Register

Valley View motivated for summer workouts

Following an uncharacteristically down season, it is not hard for Valley View football players to find motivation during summer workouts. “(I think about) 1-9 every day,” senior lineman Dayton Findley said. “(The coaches) haven’t really mentioned it at all. They’ve been preaching this season, but it’s always in my mind.”
Las Vegas, NVchatsports.com

History shows that to win a championship in college football your standouts must make the big plays on the critical downs

Just like you must have the cards to win at the tables in Las Vegas, it’s a must to have the players, coaching, circumstance and luck to win big in college football. For Georgia, one of the top programs in the country, with a seat at the table of legitimate contenders for the grand prize, what’s the wild card to double down and rake in all the chips of the big pot?
Hardin, KYNews Enterprise

Former North football standout Stockton named Valley coach

Football has been a part of Joe Stockton’s life for decades, as a player and a coach at both the high school and collegiate levels. Now, the North Hardin graduate and former Trojan star can add head football coach to his list of accomplishments. Stockton recently was announced as the...
Maxwell, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Summer football kicks off in Maxwell

After an abbreviated 2021 football season, Maxwell players and coaches have been eager to get back on the field and the wait finally ended last Wednesday evening when the Panthers hosted the Colusa RedHawks in the first county 7 v. 7 of the summer. For Maxwell head coach Lane Davis,...
Football247Sports

Watch: Texas Longhorns putting in the work in summer workouts

The Longhorns are close to entering the second month of summer workouts under Director of Football Performance Torre Becton and his staff. Becton and his assistant strength and conditioning coaches took over with the Longhorns in early June to get their bodies right in time for fall camp. The Longhorns'...
College Sports247Sports

Ole Miss makes cut for 5-Star LB Drayk Bowen

The nation's top linebacker in the 2023 class, Drayk Bowen, released his top 12 schools on Saturday. The Indiana native included Ole Miss. "I had a really cool experience at the Ole Miss camp," Bowen said after the June 8th camp was over. "I learned a lot from coaches (D.J.) Durkin and (Alex) Garwig. Meeting coach (Lane) Kiffin was awesome as well. We went to the film room, and they had my film on one side and their film on the other side. They did a good job showing me how I would be used in their defense. It was very organized and matter of fact. They have a pro mentality."
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 7/2: Georgia Tech Football gains All-ACC recognition

Last year’s “Holiday Hoopsgiving” went pretty well for Josh Pastner and the Georgia Tech basketball team. The Jackets took down the Kentucky Wildcats (79-62), as the team shot over 60% in the second half of the game. While Kentucky ended up being pretty bad (9-16), at the time the Wildcats were ranked in the top-25. The resume (and morale) booster was significant heading into the holiday season. This year, Tech will attempt to do the same against the LSU Tigers. Will Wade’s squad figures to be very good this year, they went 19-10 with a second round NCAA Tournament exit. A win here would be great for Tech’s NCAA Tournament hopes. The game will take place at State Farm Arena on December 11, network and time TBA. It’s part of a quadruple-header, so there will likely be multi-game ticket packages.
East Lansing, MIState News

MSU football summer recruiting breakdown

The first full offseason for Mel Tucker and his coaching staff has been a rollercoaster so far. The football program has welcomed in recruits from around the nation as Tucker tries to revamp the talent on the roster and brand of MSU football after not being allowed to host recruits in his first year as head coach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Shettron Brothers, Standout Football Prospects, Commit To OSU

Oklahoma State landed the state’s top football prospect in the class of 2022. Talyn Shettron flips his commitment from OU to OSU. The star Edmond Santa Fe wideout previously committed to the Sooners eight months ago. The switch gives Tayln a chance to play with his brother Tabry, a tight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy