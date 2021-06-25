Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA reportedly considering temporary solution to impending NIL laws

By Brentley Romine
Golf Channel
 17 days ago

The NCAA is reportedly close to adopting temporary legislation regarding student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. According to the Associated Press, the NCAA Board of Governors met with the Division I Board of Directors on Thursday to discuss how the NCAA would address impending laws in several states that would open the floodgates for NIL compensation. Their potential solution, per an anonymous source, could be finalized Wednesday, a day before July 1, the date in which student-athletes who attend school in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas can start receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness.

www.golfchannel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Lawsuits#Ncaa Division I#Vocational School#Nil#The Associated Press#The Division#The Supreme Court#Ncaa V Alston#Ap#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

NCAA D1 Council recommends adoption of interim NIL policy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Compensation for Division 1 college athletes is one step closer to becoming a reality. The NCAA’s Division 1 Council on Monday voted to recommend an interim policy that would allow Division 1 athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. All other NCAA amateurism rules would remain in place.
College Sportsaseaofblue.com

NCAA Division I Council recommends NIL legislation

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to recommend an interim policy that would suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness, it announced Monday. The board meets Wednesday to decide if the policy will be adopted. If adopted by the board, the temporary action would remain in place...
College SportsFortune

These NCAA athletes prepare to cash in on new NIL rule

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.
College SportstheScore

NCAA approves interim NIL policy for student-athletes

The NCAA's Division I board of directors voted to approve an interim name, image, and likeness policy Wednesday, the governing body announced. Student-athletes in all 50 states can now profit off of their autographs, sign endorsement deals, and partake in sponsorships beginning July 1 without jeopardizing their collegiate eligibility. The...
College SportsNBC Sports

NCAA opens the NIL floodgates

It’s time to make some money, kids. The NCAA, caught between a Congress that has yet to create national name, image, and likeness standards and a Supreme Court that has made abundantly clear that any NCAA-imposed limits violate antitrust laws, finally has allowed student-athletes to capitalize on their fame. The...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

NCAA To Vote Wednesday On NIL Rule Changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will vote Wednesday on new rules that may allow student-athletes more freedom to benefit financially. The Division I Council is recommending the body end its rules that prohibit athletes from profiting off their talents. The Division I Board of Directors will consider that recommendation at its Indianapolis headquarters on Wednesday.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA approves temporary NIL policy to go into effect Thursday

College athletes officially have the green light from the NCAA to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The NCAA announced Wednesday that, “Governance bodies in all three divisions today adopted a uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.”
College SportsNBC Sports

NCAA waves white flag on NIL issue

Yes, the NCAA is dead. And the NCAA is beginning to realize it. Via Sports Business Daily, the NCAA has decided (wisely) to throw its hands in the air and to allow schools to make their own decisions about the question of whether and to what extent athletes may generate revenue from their names, images, and likenesses.
College SportsSalt Lake Tribune

NCAA one step closer to passing NIL legislation

The NCAA took its first step towards accepting Name, Image and Likeness policy. On Monday, the Division I Council recommended the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy, suspending amateurism rules related to NIL. The board is set to meet Wednesday. If the policy is adopted by the...
College Sportsfloridasportsman.com

NCAA NIL

It's going to be a nightmare. The NCAA left it open to individual state laws to govern. Where states have no regulations, the schools can set their own rules. "Heard this happening in NIL regarding a top football program: Flagship radio station will pick five star players; they will come on for a segment every week of the season and earn $25,000 for the year."
College Sportschatsports.com

NCAA D-I council recommends board of directors 'suspend' NIL rules

The NCAA is close to adopting temporary legislation regarding student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. The NCAA Division I council voted Monday to recommend the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy “that would suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness,” according to an NCAA statement. The board will meet Wednesday to decide on the matter.
College Sportstheonlycolors.com

NCAA enacts temporary Name, Image and Likeness policy

After recommendation from the Division I Council, the NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors has voted on and approved an interim policy for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules that will allow Division I athletes to sign onto opportunities to monetize their individual names, images and likenesses. The NIL policy will take effect tomorrow, July 1. While this was an expected move after a lot of lead-up time, the Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reports it is now done deal.
College SportsChronicle

NCAA passes temporary name, image and likeness rule for student-athletes

On the eve of when a number of states (North Carolina was not one of them) would have name, image and likeness rules going into effect, the NCAA approved a temporary policy designed to level the playing field amongst colleges. Under this new policy, every student-athlete, regardless of the state their institution is in, will be permitted to take advantage of opportunities pertaining to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
College Sportsklkntv.com

NCAA’s NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. The transition has been anything but smooth. Seven states have laws set to go into effect Thursday designed to open up the market for athletes. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its rules but is only in position to consider a temporary fix. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy