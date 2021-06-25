NCAA reportedly considering temporary solution to impending NIL laws

The NCAA is reportedly close to adopting temporary legislation regarding student-athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. According to the Associated Press, the NCAA Board of Governors met with the Division I Board of Directors on Thursday to discuss how the NCAA would address impending laws in several states that would open the floodgates for NIL compensation. Their potential solution, per an anonymous source, could be finalized Wednesday, a day before July 1, the date in which student-athletes who attend school in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas can start receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness.