Goochland teen lands major role in indie flick 'Tapawingo', filming in Hopewell and Richmond this summer
Instead of summer camp this year, Goochland teen Sawyer Williams will be spending the summer filming indie film “Tapawingo” with Jon Heder and Billy Zane. The indie flick will tell a coming-of-age story about a “listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies,” according to a release. The movie is filming primarily in Hopewell in June and July, as well as locations in Petersburg and Richmond.richmond.com