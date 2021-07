St. Andrew’s by the Sea selling Boston Butts for July 3. The St Andrew by the Sea’s men’s group are smoking 8 to 10 pounds pork Boston Butts to be ready for pickup on Saturday, July 3 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the St Andrew Fellowship Hall. John Wilson of Wilson Automotive in Foley is the long time and expert pit master. The price is $45 each and can be reserved by calling 251.968.3900 and following the prompts. This is a great way to get your pork for the 4th.