The FIRE movement: How to retire early with no mortgage debt

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to pay down your high-interest credit card debt and your credit score is in good shape, you have several options to consider. Two of the most popular methods to help pay down debt and save money along the way are balance transfer credit cards, which let you transfer debt from other sources and pay as low as 0 percent interest for an introductory period, and debt consolidation loans, which are unsecured personal loans that you use to pay off your other debts, often at a lower interest rate.