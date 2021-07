Will Smith came through big Willie style for the city of New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend. Will shelled out nearly $100,000 to help the Crescent City fund their annual Independence Day fireworks show over the Mississippi River, reported local New Orleans news outlet 4WWL on Saturday (July 3). The rapper-actor's generous donation saved the event from not happening. Smith, who has been in the New Orleans area shooting a new film called Emancipation, put up the bread for the show after finding out New Orleans didn’t plan a show this year due to monetary issues. The fireworks show did not take place last year either. It was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.