Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Luca’s Director and Producer on That Credits Scene and the Very Different Original Version of the Story

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Pixar’s Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren about making the fantastic original film. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Luca is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian town of Portorosso in the 50s or 60s and focuses on two young sea monsters (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who can transform into human beings when they are on land.Over the course of an extraordinary summer filled with pasta, gelato, and Vespa scooters, they have an amazing adventure that changes both of their lives. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.

collider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Giacomo Gianniotti
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Jim Gaffigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Italian#Vespa#Pixar Easter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Star Says The Movie Will Break Open Hollywood Stereotypes

Hollywood is clearly in the midst of a major cultural reset, with the future of the industry being more heavily influenced by diversity, representation and inclusion than ever before. While you might not expect mega budget blockbusters to be at the forefront of such widespread change, Black Adam star Sarah Shahi believes Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut will shatter any preconceived notions the movie business may have about the majority of the cast.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s big ‘Black Widow’ post-credits scene was just spoiled

Black Widow is finally happening. In just a few days, the highly anticipated Marvel movie will premiere worldwide, more than a year after its intended release date. The pandemic forced Marvel and Disney to change course when it comes to MCU attractions. Black Widow saw quite a few launch delays and is no longer the adventure to open Phase 4. Marvel released its first MCU Phase 4 stories on its streaming service this year, with the third TV show currently blowing our minds on Disney+. But Black Widow is almost here, and this time around, there won’t be any more...
MoviesCollider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
MoviesCollider

Javier Bardem Will Star In Sony Pictures' Musical Movie 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Javier Bardem has been cast in Sony Pictures’ live-action hybrid film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile according to Deadline. While the Oscar-winner is better known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to family-friendly films. He played the villainous Captain Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Wait, Is Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Getting A Sequel?! Director Weighs In

Pixar’s Luca dropped into the Disney+ streaming service recently and subscribers wonder if a sequel for the movie will happen. As those who have watched the adorable movie know, it leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The movie ends with Disney and Pixar fans wanting to know a lot more. So, this has everyone asking if a sequel is a possibility. So, is a Luca sequel a possibility? Fortunately, the director of the film weighed in during a recent interview.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

‘WandaVision’ Now Has a Different Post Credits Scene

When WandaVision first began airing on Disney+ in February 2021, the ode to classic sitcom television was like nothing Marvel fans had ever seen. The nine-episode mini-series starred MCU Avengers franchise alums Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) after Avengers: Endgame (2019). As it turned out, in...
MoviesIGN

WandaVision's Post-Credit Scene Appears to Have Been Altered

Fans are buzzing after the season post-credit scene for Marvel’s WandaVision appears to have been altered. But did Marvel sneak in an extra teaser for future Marvel projects?. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that certain details about the WandaVision post-credit scene where after Wanda leaves Westview and goes to a secluded cabin...
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WANDAVISION Finale's Post-Credits Scene Seemingly Altered To Include A Very Strange Silhouette

We weren't sure what to make of this at first, but it looks like Disney+ really has made a few key alterations to the post-credits sequence of WandaVision's "Series Finale." Reddit user u/ANotCoolGuy has noticed that a mysterious silhouetted shape can be seen floating down past the treeline on the top left of the screen. It could be anything, really, but it does somewhat resemble a caped figure. White Vision dropping in on Scarlet Witch at the cabin? Someone a little more Strange, perhaps?
TV SeriesDecider

Four Loki: Episode 4’s Wild End Credits Scene, Explained

By now we all know to stop trying to figure out where Loki is headed before Loki gets there. This show takes turn after turn, and Episode 4 (“The Nexus Event”) completely unraveled the show’s entire premise. SPOILERS ahead, obviously, but we meet Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki… and Alligator Loki???
MoviesSlate

The Story Behind Luca’s Whale Carcass–Loving Breakout Character

Pixar’s Luca is full of memorable moments, but the most memorable tend to involve Ugo, the hideous, humanoid, anglerfish-esque sea creature who’s Luca’s uncle. Voiced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Ugo is genuinely creepy, even alarming, with translucent, sun-starved skin that leaves all of his internal organs visible and a heart that occasionally has to be punched to be restarted.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases Natasha's Story

Marvel is returning to the big screen this weekend with Black Widow, and we are heading into the final days of the marketing. So far, the reviews are pretty positive overall, and the box office projections are looking pretty solid as well. We'll have to see how things end up shaking out with the second to last, at the time of writing, hybrid release for Disney. We got another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Widow today that teases Natasha's story and setting up future stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki's Post-Credits Scene Explained, Including All The New Variants

Major spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched Loki Episode 4 in its entirety! You have been pruned. Er, warned. OMFG, Loki's fourth episode completely shattered everything into pieces, and I mean everything, from Mobius and B-20's faith in the TVA to Mobius and the Time Keepers themselves! (Proof that "check your neck" is useful advice anywhere in existence.) Episode 4, titled "The Nexus Event," was the first Loki installment to feature a post-credits scene, which dropped a humdinging doozy of a reveal for both Tom Hiddleston's semi-protagonist and for everybody watching on Disney+.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

DC Films producer says there’s room for multiple movie versions of Superman at once

Can multiple film versions of Superman exist at the same time? Hell, can audiences handle any superhero with two or more different versions on-screen? That’s the question that’s always rumbling in the DC fandom, and with the news that there are multiple film versions of Batman in the works, and possibly two different incarnations of Superman at once with the upcoming reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, it seems like a possibility that fans will have to deal with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy