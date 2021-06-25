‘Luca’s Director and Producer on That Credits Scene and the Very Different Original Version of the Story

With Pixar’s Luca now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren about making the fantastic original film. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Luca is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian town of Portorosso in the 50s or 60s and focuses on two young sea monsters (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) who can transform into human beings when they are on land.Over the course of an extraordinary summer filled with pasta, gelato, and Vespa scooters, they have an amazing adventure that changes both of their lives. The voice cast also includes Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. For more on the film read Matt Goldberg’s review.