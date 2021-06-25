Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Student’s superyacht design mixes sub-Saharan African cultural design with urban art

By Tatianna Basanta
fiu.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs South Floridians set sail on cruise ships, boats and yachts this summer, interior architecture professor Darci Pappano is asking students in her yacht design studio course to reimagine the look of these vessels to reflect a more diverse aesthetic. Student Brianna Mckenzie felt that this was the perfect opportunity...

news.fiu.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Interior Design#Urban Art#African#South Floridians#Ethiopian American#Fiu#Italian#Haitian#Sub Saharan#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Arts
Country
South Africa
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
DesignInhabitat.com

eVolo’s 2021 Skyscraper Competition winners focus on sustainable urban design

The winners of the 2021 Skyscraper Competition organized by eVolo Magazine have been announced. The awards, granted annually since the beginning of the competition in 2006, are based on exceptional innovative plans in skyscraper design. The Skyscraper Competition is a top-bar award for high-rise design and represents forward thinking in...
DesignArchDaily

Carlo Ratti Associati Designs Urban Interventions in Prishtina as part of Manifesta 14

Manifesta 14 recently announced that the 2022 edition of the European Biennial of Contemporary Art will take place in Prishtina, Kosovo. In preparation for the event, Carlo Ratti Associati has been commissioned to create an urban vision for the host city, focusing on sustainable solutions attuned to its current realities. The urban interventions showcase CRA's newly defined participatory urbanism methodology and explore how Prishtina could be transformed by the citizens' act of reclaiming public space.
Visual ArtPosted by
The Conversation UK

Ecomimicry: the nature-inspired approach to design that could be the antidote to urban ‘blandscapes’

With skyscrapers climbing ever higher and unoccupied city areas increasingly scarce, demands on urban space are increasing. Making the most out of this space requires a careful balancing act between short-term human needs and long-term planetary benefits. All too often, attempting this balancing act ends up in “blandscaping”. Blandscaping is...
Visual ArtArchDaily

6 Urban Design Projects With Nature-Based Solutions

Extreme natural events are becoming increasingly frequent all over the world. Numerous studies indicate that floods, storms, and sea-level rise could affect more than 800 million people worldwide, ultimately costing cities $1 trillion per year by the middle of the century. This suggests that urban survival depends on addressing urban vulnerability as a matter of urgency to protect the city and the population.
DesignArchDaily

Call for Entries: 2 landscape and urban design projects, on new urban metabolisms

The Europan 16 topic focuses on living cities as a new paradigm, in which new kinds of synergies can be considered between the environmental, biological, social, economic, cultural and political dimensions. This paradigm leads us to think in terms of co-evolution and interactions, and to work with regenerative project dynamics,...
Home & Gardendecor8

South African Design by Lemon

It’s one of my biggest passions, to discover and highlight design around the world here on decor8 because I’ve always been fascinated by how “the others” make spaces beautiful - whether in New Zealand, South Africa, Denmark, Spain, or Brazil… I delight in seeing what similarities exist to what’s popular locally, but also the differences found that often fit the culture and surroundings of locations afar.
DesignDezeen

New Designers presents 12 award-winning student projects

A device designed to manage menopausal women's symptoms and a plastic-free grocery delivery service are included in Dezeen's latest award-winning student showcase by New Designers. Also included is a project investigating the material potential of seaweed and an AI headset that places gender-neutral avatars over participants involved in a trial,...
Home & GardenDesign Milk

F5: What Two Careers Led Anna Zaoui to Co-Found The Invisible Collection?

A former reinsurance risk specialist turned homemaker turned entrepreneur, Anna Zaoui is passionate about contemporary art and Pierre Chareau (she lives in an apartment designed by the French architect!). An art collector and patron of the arts, Anna is a council member of several institutions, including the International Council of the Design Museum in London and the Hayward Gallery. Her Moroccan roots and French upbringing inform her taste, which she describes as classic with an edge. A tireless traveller, Anna spends her time between London and New York, always on the hunt for up-and-coming artists and working with world-renowned interior architects.
delmartimes.net

S.D. Botanic Garden to host ‘invisible’ augmented reality art exhibit

ENCINITAS — Beginning in September, visitors to the San Diego Botanic Garden will be able to admire the plants, flowers and trees they can see with their eyes, as well as 13 contemporary art “installations” that will only be visible with the assistance of a cellphone or tablet. The 37-acre...
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

Contemporary Hotel in China Has a Design Inspired by an Ancient Cultural Text

Zhengzhou, China, is considered an undeveloped area of the Henan province, but soon it will be a bustling “paradise city with national customs.” An elegant new hotel by Lacime Architects is the first built project designed to accommodate the expected growth. Called JianYe – LanHai ZhengFeng, its aesthetics are clearly contemporary—there's an elegant curving form and large glass façade—but much of the inspiration comes from traditional Chinese design.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Inside-out house in Tokyo is an experiment in urban design

A Japanese architecture trio’s latest residential project, the Weather House, occupies a prominent corner site in a Tokyo residential suburb. Keeping away from the trend of minimalist architecture in Japanese houses, here, the team opted for exposed concrete floor slabs and stairs that are recessed into the plot. The building line is delineated by slender steel I-beams with a chain-link wire mesh infill that will eventually become overgrown with climbing plants and vines, blending with the nearby urban park. The Tokyo-based studio is Not Architects. It was set up by Tetsushi Tominaga, Lisa Ono and Aoi Nahata; Ono and Nahata joined Tominaga to form Not, while the last also runs his own studio, Tetsushi Tominaga Architect & Associates.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten interior design projects from Sydney Design School students

A hotel interior informed by drag culture and the reimagining of an ocean pavilion that preserves an inter-war building are included in Dezeen's latest school show from students at Sydney Design School. Other projects include a converted warehouse that uses bioplastics, mycelium and waste materials across its surfaces, as well...
L.A. Weekly

How A Multicultural Environment Shaped Cho, Hui-Chin’s Art

Even among their multifaceted colleagues, some artists truly stand out. There seems to be that rare talent whose work is equal parts unconventional and brilliant. Cho, Hui-Chin is one of these artists as she works natural materials like fur and leather into metaphoric motifs. Having attended the Slade School of...
Designaspiremetro.com

Art And Design Meld In This Charismatic Miami Loft

If one were to encounter Christopher Florentino (a.k.a. the artist Flore) shirtless on a beach, it would be easy to guess his profession. The 38-year-old’s body swarms with tattoos. By his collarbone is a Keith Haring radiant baby; on his left shoulder, a pair of Kaws “Companion” figures. Elsewhere on his clavicle is a Jeff Koons balloon dog. There’s a Warhol on his back and, over his heart, two paintbrushes. By his right thumb are the words “Wet Paint.” “Art is the way I live, what I live,” Says Florentino. “I put it all over my body to celebrate it.”
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Fear no art: challenging works at the Art Institute of Chicago

Gabriela Trinidad-Pérez, an artist, Caribbean arts professional, and student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, joins Lillian Young, an artist and summer intern in the Art Institute’s Department of Learning and Public Engagement, for an online conversation about challenging and dynamic works of art in the institute’s collection. Trinidad-Pérez takes an interdisciplinary approach to the topics of queer and gender theory, visual culture, cultural identity, and contemporary art in her academic practice. She focuses on the artistic connections between the United States and Puerto Rico. Young, whose artistic practice is centered on under-represented people and events in African American history, taught in various galleries and classrooms, and online settings, focusing on guiding others in developing interpretive skills for looking at art. Their talk, “Who’s Afraid of Contemporary Art?” takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, on Zoom. Register at artic.edu/events/5298/virtual-conversation-whos-afraid-of-contemporary-art. The event is part of the Art Institute’s Virtual Conversation series and is free.
DesignArchDaily

ZHA Exhibits Modular Meeting Space at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled ‘High-performing Urban Ecologies', the installation responds to the theme of Resilient Communities by displaying the Alis Meeting Pod, a modular structure of ZHA’s Unicorn Island Masterplan that is currently under construction in Chengdu, China. The installation is on display at the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance of the Italian Pavilion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy