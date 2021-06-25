Student’s superyacht design mixes sub-Saharan African cultural design with urban art

Gabriela Trinidad-Pérez, an artist, Caribbean arts professional, and student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, joins Lillian Young, an artist and summer intern in the Art Institute’s Department of Learning and Public Engagement, for an online conversation about challenging and dynamic works of art in the institute’s collection. Trinidad-Pérez takes an interdisciplinary approach to the topics of queer and gender theory, visual culture, cultural identity, and contemporary art in her academic practice. She focuses on the artistic connections between the United States and Puerto Rico. Young, whose artistic practice is centered on under-represented people and events in African American history, taught in various galleries and classrooms, and online settings, focusing on guiding others in developing interpretive skills for looking at art. Their talk, “Who’s Afraid of Contemporary Art?” takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, on Zoom. Register at artic.edu/events/5298/virtual-conversation-whos-afraid-of-contemporary-art. The event is part of the Art Institute’s Virtual Conversation series and is free.