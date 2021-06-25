Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Nine In Ten Texas Voters Support Legalizing Marijuana In Some Form, Poll Finds

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly nine out of ten Texas voters say marijuana should be legal in some form, with just 13 percent still backing prohibition, according to a new poll. The survey, released on Friday by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, gave respondents four cannabis policy options to choose from: possession should be legal for any amount and any purpose, possession of small amounts should be legal for any purpose, marijuana should be legal for medical use only and possession should not be legal “under any circumstances.”

www.marijuanamoment.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#The University Of Texas#The Texas Tribune#Senate#Texans#Rhode Island House#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Politicsfox4news.com

Voting bill the focus of Day 2 of Texas Legislature special session

AUSTIN, Texas - Democratic state senators said they have what amounts to "compromise legislation" for changes to Texas voting laws. They announced a number of bills related to voting in the second day of the special session, including one named in honor of a political icon in Texas: the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan.
Electionschautauquatoday.com

New poll says one-third of voters support Cuomo re-election bid

A new poll says that only one-third of New York State voters say Governor Andrew Cuomo should continue to serve and run for re-election in 2022. That's according to the latest Siena College poll released on Thursday. 23 percent of voters surveyed say Cuomo should resign immediately, while 39 percent say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election. And 33 percent say he should continue as Governor and seek re-election. Separately, 35 percent say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56 percent would prefer someone else.
ElectionsBangor Daily News

Most Americans favor voter ID laws, poll finds

A majority of Americans, regardless of political affiliation or race, agree that people should have to show photo identification when voting, recent polling found. On this issue, state lawmakers are largely divided along party lines, with Republicans claiming voter ID laws help bolster election security and Democrats arguing the requirement is too restrictive. But a new survey, conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist in late June, backs up other research showing there is actually broad public support for such measures.
Presidential ElectionDaily Item

Bucknell poll shows two-thirds of voters support ID requirement

There is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws but other election reforms are either unpopular or supported along party lines, according to a new national survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP). The survey of 1,000 respondents across the nation, also supports terms for Supreme...
Presidential ElectionKHQ Right Now

Bucknell poll: Most Americans support voter ID laws and term limits

Lewisburg, Pa. - A new nationally representative survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) shows that there is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws and having Supreme Court justices serve terms rather than life appointments. Among other fundamental changes to the way elections are run...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Legal marijuana in Connecticut: A timeline

Marijuana becomes legal in Connecticut on July 1. But the rollout is not an immediate marijuana free-for-all. The law is set up to provide for a deliberate, step-by-step process toward legalization. To make it simpler, here is a marijuana legalization timeline. Please note, it’s not comprehensive. These are just the...
Pharmaceuticalswpsu.org

Legalizing Marijuana

As more states legalize recreational marijuana, will Pennsylvania follow suit? We talked with a panel of guests to discuss the pros and cons of marijuana legalization.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

After a year of living carefully, nearly half of Texas voters have returned to their pre-pandemic lives, UT/TT Poll finds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As an increasing number of Texans get vaccinated against COVID-19, most voters here are returning to their pre-pandemic lives — or something close to it — after a year of living carefully, according to the University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Majority of voters support gain of function virus research

A majority of voters support medical study known as gain of function research, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Sixty-seven percent of registered voters in a June 29-30 survey said they would rather medical research continue to work with viruses in an attempt to find cures even if they might create more deadly mutations.
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

Will Wyoming voters override politicians to legalize marijuana?

Thirty years ago, Kemmerer native Madonna Long’s life changed forever. Long, then a senior at Kemmerer High School, was one of 38 passengers in a school bus returning from a ski club trip in Utah. The driver lost control, resulting in a devastating accident that killed two people. Long was...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Progressive Texas groups form coalition to fight voter suppression

On Monday, more than two dozen nonprofits, watchdog groups, and progressive organizations announced they would be uniting to create “Texas for All,” a coalition to fight voter suppression legislation. The coalition is being joined by the Texas Civil Rights Project, Texas Freedom Network, Workers Defense Fund, Texas Organizing Project, Progress...
Politicsazbex.com

Union Poll Finds Support for Infrastructure Improvement

An overwhelming bipartisan majority of voters – 90 percent – reported repairing our nation’s crumbling infrastructure as an important issue, according to a new Arizona poll released today by Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and administered by Public Policy Polling. The poll also found that infrastructure is important to respondents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy