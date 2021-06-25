Nine In Ten Texas Voters Support Legalizing Marijuana In Some Form, Poll Finds

Nearly nine out of ten Texas voters say marijuana should be legal in some form, with just 13 percent still backing prohibition, according to a new poll. The survey, released on Friday by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, gave respondents four cannabis policy options to choose from: possession should be legal for any amount and any purpose, possession of small amounts should be legal for any purpose, marijuana should be legal for medical use only and possession should not be legal “under any circumstances.”