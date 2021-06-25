Wellington Fire/EMS Department reminder on fireworks regulations and safety tips
Discharge dates and hours are July 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4th from 10 a.m. to midnight. Sales dates and hours are July 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is illegal to shoot fireworks on public streets, at Wellington Lake and at Hargis Creek Watershed. Do not dispose of fireworks in a trash can or box when done. Place ignited fireworks in a metal container with water and soak overnight.www.wellingtondailynews.com