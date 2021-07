In 2016, a family in Rome sent a painting in to be restored after it fell and suffered minor damage. They believed the work, titled The Adoration of the Magi, to be a copy of a work by Rembrandt van Rijn. Five years later, they now have an answer as to the painting’s origins, and it turns out there was no copying involved. This painting is, in fact, the genuine article — one with an estimated value of between $83.5 million and $238.5 million.