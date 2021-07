It is official, the San Antonio Spurs now have the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. However, a player that should get some good looks in the second round at pick 41 will be Texas big man Jericho Sims. The 6-foot-10 (in shoes), 250-pound big man is a great athlete who knew his role at Texas and played it extremely well. He can bring that same mentality of playing his role to the Spurs and could find some playing time early on while working on other aspects of his game.