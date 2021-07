The Mets split two four-game series this week—one with the Braves and one with the Phillies—both of which included doubleheaders. Other than Wednesday’s somewhat comfortable margin of victory, all of the games were close. Even though the Mets have many of their regulars back in the lineup, they are still struggling to score. They were shut out twice in the Braves series, but pulled off two exciting walk-off victories off the Phillies’ bullpen over the weekend.