You can tie Harris English for 79 holes. You will not get the best of him over 80. English and Kramer Hickok battled, battled and battled like mad men for the better part of two hours in sudden death Sunday night at the Travelers Championship. But current rules allow for just one man to be named winner, and English made sure that name was his thanks to a 16-foot birdie on the eighth playoff hole to capture the day at TPC River Highlands.