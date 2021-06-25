The Brady Bunch Meets RuPaul's Drag Race in Pride Month Crossover
The casts of The Brady Bunch and RuPaul's Drag Race are uniting to reimagine a classic episode of the famous comedy series. Dubbed Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, the special is set to premiere on the streaming platform Paramount+ on June 30, just as Pride Month comes to a close. The merger will see the season 2 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" recreated with many Brady Bunch stars playing different roles.movieweb.com