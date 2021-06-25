The Brady Bunch Meets RuPaul's Drag Race in Pride Month Crossover

Keep that Pride Month spirit alive by streaming Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch on Paramount+. Seriously—if you’re a fan of classic sitcoms and/or RuPaul’s Drag Race, what are you waiting for? This is the sitcom/drag mashup you never knew you needed or even wanted, but you should be overjoyed that it exists. This isn’t a sendup or a satire, either; it is legit a recreation of a memorable Jan Brady episode of The Brady Bunch played completely straight—except that half of the actors are the original Brady kids all grown up, and the other half are drag queens. If you cannot picture what that could possibly look like, I get it! It’s a surreal notion! But it’s a surreal notion that works as entertainment and a celebration of the inherent campy queerness that exists in classic TV. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Bianca Del Rio flirt with Barry Williams.