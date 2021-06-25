Cancel
The Brady Bunch Meets RuPaul's Drag Race in Pride Month Crossover

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe casts of The Brady Bunch and RuPaul's Drag Race are uniting to reimagine a classic episode of the famous comedy series. Dubbed Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, the special is set to premiere on the streaming platform Paramount+ on June 30, just as Pride Month comes to a close. The merger will see the season 2 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" recreated with many Brady Bunch stars playing different roles.

