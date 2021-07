Conan O’Brien said goodbye to his TBS late-night show this week, and fans were truly emotional. The TV mainstay has been on screens at the network for 11 seasons. Back in the NBC days, he called NBC home from the mid-90s until 2009 on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. But, this week’s goodbye carried some weight with it. There’s no question that the funny man will land on his feet somewhere. However, the late-night landscape has only kept expanding since he made the transition to TBS. The passion of the fanbase and the respect that O’Brien garners from fellow celebrities are a testament to how he’s treated all these people over the years. In a landscape that is full to the brim with late-night offerings, people were still tuning in to check out what Conan had planned for all these years. It was hard for the former SNL writer to not sound emotional on this last show.