Austin Powers Trilogy Is Coming to Netflix Next Week

There may be a never ending stream of original shows and movies arriving on Netflix in the near future, but we do love the run out of a good old favorite as much as anyone. July is already pretty stocked with new arrivals, but as the month kicks off, fans of Mike Myers's brilliant super-spy send up Austin Powers are in luck as all three movies arrive on the platform starting July 1. Yes, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember arrive in all their groovy glory for those needing a bit of the fun to binge on.