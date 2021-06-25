WitcherCon Sneak Peek Teases The Witcher Season 2 Surprises
Fans of The Witcher won't want to miss WitcherCon when it goes down next month. A celebration of both the video game series and the Netflix show, the Witcher themed convention will include big news for both incarnations of the franchise. The event is a collaboration between the video game developers CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix, and in a new video posted to Twitter, it was revealed that the celebration will definitely include exclusive reveals and other surprises.movieweb.com