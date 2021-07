Warwickshire will play against Yorkshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 30. Yorkshire have had most aspects going in their favor in the ongoing T20 Blast. Having won six out of nine matches, they are the table-toppers with 13 points. Their net run rate of 1.238 is also the best among the nine participating teams in the North Group.