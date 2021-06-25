Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1216 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arlington. This storm was nearly stationary. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches possible. * Locations impacted include Arlington.