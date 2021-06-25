Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bankruptcy Court: Chapter 7 Trustee Bound By Pre-Conversion Actions of Debtors

By Rudolph J. Di Massa, Jr., Drew S. McGehrin
Law.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudolph J. DiMassa Jr., left, and Drew McGerhrin, right, of Duane Morris. As a continuation of the ongoing disputes that began with a challenged “structured dismissal” in the Jevic Holdings Corp. bankruptcy case, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware recently rendered a decision addressing the rights and obligations of a trustee who has been appointed after a debtor’s Chapter 11 case converts to one under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. In this latest decision, Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors v. CIT Group/Business Credit (In re Jevic Holdings) No. 08-11066, 08-51903 2021 Bankr. LEXIS 1203 (Bankr D. Del. May 5, 2021), the court held that a Chapter 7 trustee was bound by the pre-conversion actions of the debtors, and that the trustee would not be permitted to step into the shoes of the then-dissolved official committee of unsecured creditors to pursue certain causes of action.

www.law.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Debtors#Cit Group#Jevic Holdings Corp#The U S Bankruptcy Court#Cit Group Business Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Dodges Another Case on Student Loans in Bankruptcy

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case seeking to overturn a ruling establishing a presumption that private student loans cannot be eliminated in bankruptcy. The June 28 decision comes on the heels of the justices’ denial of another request to weigh in on student loans in bankruptcy. Kathryn...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

State court will be next frontier for consumer class actions under federal law

(Reuters) - In a footnote in his dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Clarence Thomas played Cassandra. On its face, he acknowledged, the court’s TransUnion decision is a victory for defendants. The Supreme Court, in a decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tightened the five-year-old Spokeo test for class action plaintiffs seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of federal consumer laws, clarifying that Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires plaintiffs to show a concrete injury, not just increased risk of harm, in order to sue in federal court. Thomas, whose dissent was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, reiterated his long-running argument that the Supreme Court’s current framework for Article III standing is not actually rooted in the constitution or the common law.
EconomyLaw.com

Administrative Claimant Does Not Have to Prove Services Increased Debtor Business

The Bankruptcy Code encourages service and good suppliers to continue to do business with a company in Chapter 11 by providing that amounts owed for post-petition services and deliveries are eligible to receive administrative claim status if they provide a benefit to the estate, meaning that their claims are paid in full before pre-petition unsecured claims. But how is administrative claim status obtained in a bankruptcy case, and what risks does a service or goods supplier take by continuing to do business with the debtor after commencement of the bankruptcy case?
Congress & Courtsfreightwaves.com

Court enforces ADA’s pre-suit exhaustion rules

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (which has jurisdiction over Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) recently addressed whether an employee could pursue a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) when the claim was not included in the original administrative charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) and the subsequent amendment to add the required charge was untimely. The Third Circuit ruled that employees must still exhaust their administrative remedies under the ADA, which may require a timely amendment of charges, especially when the scope of the later charge is not within the scope of the original charge.
EconomyMirror

Bankruptcies

The following people have made filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh. Chapter 7 involves selling assets to pay debts. Chapter 13 is a plan to pay debts using income. Chapter 11 involves reorganization to pay off debt. Filings by county include:. Blair County. Donald E. Wendle Jr. Chapter 7....
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Federal Court Bristles at Litigant's Recording and Posting of Phone Conversations with Court Staff

From Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford (D. Vt.) in today's Order to Show Cause in Crosson v. North Country Federal Credit Union:. Kimberly Crosson has filed multiple lawsuits in this court in which she represents herself. In 2021 alone, she filed eighteen cases. She frequently contacts the clerk's office by telephone to seek information about her cases and court procedures. The court has recently learned that she records these conversations and posts the recordings to YouTube.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Packing the US Supreme Court: A Misguided Proposal

Some members of Congress are attempting to pull the blindfold off of lady justice by introducing legislation that would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13. We flatly reject this idea. We do not comment on any other reform proposals. By way of context,...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

What To Do When FEMA Comes Knocking….

Many of you wrote to me this week with concern about the government coming knocking at your door to force the vaccines. Remember, YOU have authority over your body. Period. They bank you people being gripped by fear. I have some (snarky — some sincere) ways to fight back!. My...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

31 Republicans request IG investigate billions in possible COVID-19-related fraud

Republicans have sent a letter to the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General requesting an investigation into coronavirus-related unemployment fraud. "The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited. We must determine the total amount of money that has been fraudulently distributed throughout the last two years," Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said in a Thursday statement. "I am deeply concerned that American taxpayer dollars have even gone to overseas foreign nationals posing as American citizens."
LawLaw.com

Judicial Cross-Currents in Debtor and Creditor Law §278

In his legendary article in Volume 10 (1897) of the Harvard Law Review, “The Path of the Law,” Oliver Wendell Holmes reduced the law to its essence as a predictive tool for businessmen: “The object of our study…is prediction, the prediction of the incidence of the public force through the instrumentality of the courts.” Holmes was not as quick to acknowledge, however, that his adored system of the common law is not always the best designed means to attain such predictability. Legitimate disagreements aside, the multiplicity of judicial opinion-making across concurrent federal and state jurisdictions can sometimes lead to divergent “paths.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Relief Yet To Be Received, Keeps Millions In America On Hold

Stimulus Check announcements were made some while ago now to provide much-needed financial backup to the citizens of America. However, reports suggest that despite prior announcements, more than eight million citizens are yet to receive their stipulated money. Stimulus Check Gets Delayed, IRS Lagging Seems To Slow Down The Process.
PharmaceuticalsLaw.com

Is Recreational Cannabis Good Medicine for Medical Marijuana?

New Jersey is poised to create what some have projected to be a $2 billion marketplace centered on the in-state growing, processing, delivery and retailing of adult use cannabis. While this marketplace is ready to launch over the next few quarters, it bears considering how, if at all, the adult use marketplace will impact the Medical Marijuana Program (MMP) and the cannabis medical market in New Jersey.
LawLaw.com

Bloom on Zoom: Litigators 'Still Put a Premium' on In-Person Courtroom Action

For Simon Bloom, the COVID-19 pandemic meant the curtailment of one of his favorite activities: trying cases in a courtroom. The founding partner of Atlanta business litigation boutique Bloom Parham said his nine-lawyer firm successfully weathered the pandemic, thanks in part to having a diverse client base and adhering to a policy of running the firm without taking on debt before the virus erupted.
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Mid-Market Recap: A Pennsylvania Boutique Eyes Cybersecurity Supremacy

While combinations between midsize firms and Big Law seem to be en vogue recently, Pennsylvania law firm Mullen Coughlin is firmly standing its ground. Law.com reporter Justin Henry recently caught up with the firm, which has grown from a 13-attorney spin-off from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith to a 93-attorney firm and an emerging cybersecurity insurance powerhouse that handled more than 3,500 matters last year.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
BusinessLaw.com

Midsize Moves: A Corporate Boutique Merger, a Cleveland Compliance Partner

Corporate boutique law firm BRL Law Group merged with Nutter McClennen & Fish, according to a press release from Nutter. The move brings partners Tom Rosedale, Suzanne Hamel and Mark Burgiel and counsel Kate MacGregor to the firm’s corporate and transactional department. The Boston-based team’s practices include mergers and acquisitions, private and venture capital transactions, representation of publicly traded companies and general corporate issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy