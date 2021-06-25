Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

State Fair of Texas Music Lineup Looks Amazing for 2021

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If I were to tell that the total live music lineup exceeds 77 artists or groups for the State Fair of Texas in September, would you believe me? It's true, would you also believe me that the live entertainment is all included with your Fair ticket? Yeah, that's true too.

kkyr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Walker
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Kevin Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#State Fair Of Texas Music#The State Fair Of Texas#Fair#Texans#Moonpies#Marine Jazz Ensemble#House#Pepper#Today Stacker#Touring Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
Related
MusicPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
MusicPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Introducing the Radio Texas Live Legends Podcast

Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and Kacey Musgraves are nationally known stars in 2021, but once upon a time each was at a turning point in his or her career. Actually, for these three artists — and all eight featured on the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast — it was more of a launching point.
MoviesPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

Cody Johnson fans can soon see his life story play out on the silver screen. Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will make its way to movie theaters in early August. The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva, chronicles Johnson's path from a rodeo career to one in country music, and how the former prepared him for the latter. In addition to Johnson, the film features interviews with Johnson's wife Brandi, producer Trent Willmon and fellow country artist Reba McEntire, as well as Johnson's pastor and high school teachers.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

New Pizza Buffet Restaurant Now Open in Texarkana

Texarkana has got another Pizza buffet restaurant and it's located out in the Liberty Eylau district of the city. Pizza on Main at 4707 South Lake Drive is now open for business. Pizza on Main will be offering a variety of items such as pizza, subs, salad, wings, and pasta. The new family-owned restaurant will be serving up some of the freshest pizza around town. They also feature a Kid's night every Wednesday night where kids from 5-11 can eat for just $1.99, limited to 2 per adult. They also have a delicious salad bar serving up some of the freshest vegetables and ingredients.
MusicPosted by
Kicker 102.5

CMT Music Awards Move to April, and to CBS, for 2022

The CMT Music Awards are making a big move in 2022. Not only will the annual awards show move to a new network, it'll take place two months earlier than usual. CBS, the new home of the CMT Music Awards, announced on Thursday (July 8) that the 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place on April 3, a Sunday. Both CBS and CMT are owned by ViacomCBS; the move to one of the "Big Three" TV networks comes after the CMT Music Awards experienced a 10 percent increase in total viewership in 2021, per Nielsen.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kicker 102.5

Amazing Prehistoric Park a Must Visit in South Louisiana

Hey Texarkana, I know you've heard of Jurassic Park but have you heard of Prehistoric Park in Louisiana?. Prehistoric Park in Henderson, Louisiana offers a unique, natural setting with approximately 12 acres to explore a wide variety of some of the most feared dinosaurs from the Jurassic period on earth. At every turn on the paved walkways, you'll encounter these monster predators up close and personal. Some of the dinosaurs use animatronics to make them come to life right before your eyes.
Siloam Springs, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

New Whitewater Park Coming to Arkansas/Oklahoma Border

Have you heard? There is a new kind of water park coming to the Arkansas - Oklahoma border, it's a Whitewater Adventure Park. Construction continues at the old spillway of Lake Frances on the Upper Illinois River near the city of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Watts, Oklahoma. The Grand River Dam Authority will manage the 30-acre park that falls within the Oklahoma state line and inside the reservation boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. The highlight of the park will be the 1200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the river that features eight drops for a rip-roaring good time for kayaks, surfers, and tubing enthusiasts with different skill levels. There will also be standup paddle-boarding available, rafting, rental services, trails, and even waterfront spectator seating. A stair-step dam will be created to mitigate hydraulic conditions and to help control the water currents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy