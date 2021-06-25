State Fair of Texas Music Lineup Looks Amazing for 2021

Have you heard? There is a new kind of water park coming to the Arkansas - Oklahoma border, it's a Whitewater Adventure Park. Construction continues at the old spillway of Lake Frances on the Upper Illinois River near the city of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Watts, Oklahoma. The Grand River Dam Authority will manage the 30-acre park that falls within the Oklahoma state line and inside the reservation boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. The highlight of the park will be the 1200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the river that features eight drops for a rip-roaring good time for kayaks, surfers, and tubing enthusiasts with different skill levels. There will also be standup paddle-boarding available, rafting, rental services, trails, and even waterfront spectator seating. A stair-step dam will be created to mitigate hydraulic conditions and to help control the water currents.