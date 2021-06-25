Veterans of Influence: How Massey Services' Willi Davi helped his team adapt to Covid — and hit a big sales target

Willi Davi's company had a clear goal before the pandemic took hold — and Covid-19 didn't change that goal. The director of sales for Orlando-based pest control services giant Massey Services Inc. has been in this role for three years. He joined the company — one of Central Florida's largest employers — in 2009, when Massey acquired Sunair Services Corp. and its Middleton Lawn & Pest Control Inc. subsidiary.