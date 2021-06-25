Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Veterans of Influence: How Massey Services' Willi Davi helped his team adapt to Covid — and hit a big sales target

By Anjali Fluker
Posted by 
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willi Davi's company had a clear goal before the pandemic took hold — and Covid-19 didn't change that goal. The director of sales for Orlando-based pest control services giant Massey Services Inc. has been in this role for three years. He joined the company — one of Central Florida's largest employers — in 2009, when Massey acquired Sunair Services Corp. and its Middleton Lawn & Pest Control Inc. subsidiary.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Military Service#Military Veteran#Massey Services#Sunair Services Corp#Ppe#Marines#Veterans Of Influence#Obj#Willi Davi Military#Marine Corps Years#Cornerstone Hospice#Linkedin#Twitter#Rank Company C Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy