Free Health Fair and Food Distribution at Patterson Park in Murfreesboro on July 17th
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Healthy Tennessee, a non-profit organization founded by Vanderbilt orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, July 17th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Patterson Park Community Center located at 521 Mercury Blvd in Murfreesboro. Feed America First will also be on hand to provide free food distribution and local health-focused companies and organizations will provide vendor booths at the fair.www.wgnsradio.com