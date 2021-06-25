NTPGA Jr. Golf: Rusk's Henslee comes in second at Cascades tour stop

THE CASCADES-Tyler Courtesy photo

TYLER — Katelyn Henslee of Rusk finished as the runner up at the NTPGA Jr. Tour's East Medalist tour stop at the Cascades in Tyler on Monday.

Henslee, playing in the Girls 12-14 division, carded an 87 and came in three strokes in back of the winner, Kenzie McClenny of Lindale.

Also coming in second place was Bullard's Kaiden Schneider, who shot a 2-under par 69 in the Boys 15-18 grouping.

Eli Falls, also of Bullard, shot an 88 and took fifth place in the Boys 13-14 division.

Falls wins Boys 13-14 division at Eagle's Bluff

BULLARD — The juniors were in Bullard (Eagle's Bluff Country Club) on Wednesday, where Falls led the locals by taking the championship in the Boys 13-14 segment. Falls finished up at 77 and won by three strokes.

In the Boys 15-18 grouping, Noah Nichols of Bullard and Jacksonville's Grady Ault finished tied for fifth and in seventh place, respectively.

Nichols shot an 89, and Ault was one stroke back at 90.

Four young ladies from Bullard finished in the top 10 in the Girls 15-16 segment.

Coming in third place at 84 was Adyson Pipkin.

Natasha Johnson and Josie McClure ended the day tied for fifth place after firing a 93.

Amaya Johnson recorded a round of 105 to take ninth place.