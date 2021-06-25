La Habra baseball hoping to add CIF State Regional title to its resume
CIF State Southern California Regional Baseball Championships. Division V: El Cajon Christian (27-4) at La Habra (23-10), Saturday, 2 p.m. It would be hard to match the postseason dominance that La Habra has displayed this season. The Highlanders, who captured the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship last week, have outscored their playoff opponents 58-7. They have used a combination of dominant pitching and a relentless offensive attack.www.sgvtribune.com