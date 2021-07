As one of his last acts as City Manager Paul Arevalo writes a letter to County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl requesting use of the MTA lot on Santa Monica Blvd. for homeless outreach services. Mayor Horvath, who has been endorsed by Supervisor Kuehl in her run for County Supervisor did not sign the letter but in her role as Mayor would be expected to be familiar and knowledgable about this proposal by the City Manager. Click here to read the agenda item.