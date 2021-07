The C40 Recharge electric SUV is the perfect example of how things are changing at Volvo. Volvo is a company known for its design-centric offerings and cars with sharp looks. But even then, most of the Swedish automaker's vehicles start life as a series of parameters it must design around. Artful design is an ever-important focus, but not paramount. Everything from government regulations, platform-sharing constraints, manufacturing issues, and consumer expectations can shape the way a car looks. With the new 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo's designers kept all this in mind and developed a functional, small SUV that attacked the design challenges of a fastback roofline to become something unique.