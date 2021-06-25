Sip & Savor Owner, Trez Pugh on Finding Opportunity in the Midst of Crisis.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses, mostly small businesses, were forced to close. Small companies took a significant hit during the pandemic. Now that cities are reopening, small businesses are struggling to survive. For one entrepreneur and his coffee houses, Trez Pugh, owner of Sip & Savor Coffee House, saw the challenges of not only staying open but also opening a new location. He says that when there is chaos and crisis, there is also opportunity.chicagodefender.com