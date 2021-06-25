Sip & Savor Owner, Trez Pugh on Finding Opportunity in the Midst of Crisis.

Father’s Day is a designated moment to lift up the men in our lives and in our communities who helped raise us. It, too, serves as a stark reminder of the surrounding impact of the systematic murders and imprisonment of the George Floyds, Andrew Browns and countless others within the Black and other colonized communities. Every Father’s Day, I reflect on what my own father, Chairman Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party, means to me, the community of Chicago, the international community and the ongoing movement for the liberation and freedom for Black people, with an annual trek from The Hampton House, his childhood home in Maywood, to the site where he was assassinated in the west side of Chicago on December 4, 1969.