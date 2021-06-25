Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Sip & Savor Owner, Trez Pugh on Finding Opportunity in the Midst of Crisis.

By Shera Strange, Contributing Writer
Posted by 
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses, mostly small businesses, were forced to close. Small companies took a significant hit during the pandemic. Now that cities are reopening, small businesses are struggling to survive. For one entrepreneur and his coffee houses, Trez Pugh, owner of Sip & Savor Coffee House, saw the challenges of not only staying open but also opening a new location. He says that when there is chaos and crisis, there is also opportunity.

chicagodefender.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
818
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matteson, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Fitness#Food Drink#Sip Savor Owner#Sip Savor Coffee House#A Coffee House#Black Art#First Responders#No Instant Grits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

The Hot Dog Box Expands to Portage Park.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it deeply affected many of Bobby Morelli’s small business clients. Many of his small business clients closed their businesses because of the pandemic. At that point, he realized he had to pivot from his marketing and web design business. This sudden change of events caused Bobby to start brainstorming to look for a new sustainable business venture. Bobby thought this new opportunity would be a great way to bond with Brooklyn, his 9-year-old daughter.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

R.B. Pest Solutions teams up with Discover.

This year, Discover announced plans to open a new Chicago-based customer care center in the Chatham neighborhood. This center is located at 86th Street and Cottage Grove, the former site of Target. Once the customer care center is operational, it will provide 1,000 full-time jobs by the end of the year. The full-time employees will get a competitive hourly rate, paid time off, and benefits. By coming to the Chatham neighborhood, Discover promised to do more in the community. As a result, the Discover Care Center awarded a black-owned pest control business a multi-year contract. R.B. Pest solutions is a black-owned, 2nd generation pest control service that provides solutions to residential and commercial customers. Robiar Smith, the founder, spent many years as a professor teaching I.T. courses before entering the pest management business.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Life Captured Through Quilting at the Bisa Butler: Portraits Exhibition.

Bisa Butler is a contemporary artist known for her quilted portraits that celebrate and focus on Black life. She says she wants to “tell stories that have been forgotten over time.” A Howard University graduate, Bisa Butler, studied painting during her undergraduate and art education while obtaining her master’s degree from Montclair University. During a fiber art class, she says she fell in love with the art form. Her quilts build on a rich tradition rooted in the Black community. She calls herself a storyteller and says in her artist statement that her grandmother and mother taught her how to sew.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

The Monumental Tour Art Exhibition Comes to Englewood.

When people speak of the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, they rarely mention art, culture, walking trails, or sustainable food. Anton Seals, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Grow, Greater Englewood is working to change that. With the Monumental Tour, an outdoor installation featuring the works of acclaimed artist, Hank Willis Thomas, and Arthur Jafa, Anton Seals hopes this latest project continues to lift and empower the Englewood community.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

City Offers Free Lollapalooza Tickets to Vaccinated Residents.

The City of Chicago is giving away 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes which have been donated by the organizers for vaccinated Chicagoans. Passes will be distributed to those who make a special appointment at select City vaccination sites, as well as those who are already vaccinated. The four-day music festival will be held from July 29 to August 1 in Grant Park.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Headquarters Beercade and Black Co-Owner Face Uphill Battle Opening in Pilsen.

Chireal Jordan is a successful Chicago businessman trying to expand his food and entertainment business into the Pilsen neighborhood. His restaurant, the Beercade, was scheduled to open in 2020 at 917 W. 18th Street. Unfortunately having an established record of success is not enough for the Pilsen neighborhood. Jordan has been in a legal tug of war with the Pilsen area alderman who opposes his business. Pilsen Alderman, Byron Sigcho-Lopez says he is standing with his community amid their concerns of public safety, increased traffic, congestion, and potential unruly patrons.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Black Music Month Event To Showcase Top Chicago Vocalists From The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

Overflow Coffee, newly relocated in the former building of historically acclaimed Vee-Jay Records, extends its rich history by hosting the return of Overflow After Dark, a music series that will round out Black Music Month featuring top Chicago vocalists D. Lylez best known as a contestant from NBC’s The Voice and Sharon Irving from NBC’s America’s Got Talent as well as Billboard Top 20 Artist Jessica Love as Emcee. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26th -7pm-9 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm). Ticket Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

OP-ED: “Continuing the Fights of Our Fathers”.

Father’s Day is a designated moment to lift up the men in our lives and in our communities who helped raise us. It, too, serves as a stark reminder of the surrounding impact of the systematic murders and imprisonment of the George Floyds, Andrew Browns and countless others within the Black and other colonized communities. Every Father’s Day, I reflect on what my own father, Chairman Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party, means to me, the community of Chicago, the international community and the ongoing movement for the liberation and freedom for Black people, with an annual trek from The Hampton House, his childhood home in Maywood, to the site where he was assassinated in the west side of Chicago on December 4, 1969.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Real Men Cook’ Celebrates 32nd Year on Father’s Day

Real Men Cook® – Urban America’s premiere Father’s Day charity event — will be held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20 from 3-6 PM CST. It is the 32nd year the highly anticipated celebration will be held. The gala food fest will be held on three different platforms: On-site, virtually, and globally. Each will be bound by sponsoring non-profit Real Men Charities’ mission: to emphasize fatherhood and father engagement as well as family wellness.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Chicago Black Artists and Businesses Celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a celebration to recognize the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday also gave American Corporations a chance to create opportunities and speak out against racism and injustice following George Floyd’s killing in May 2020. As activists called together the masses to march in the streets all around the world shouting Black Lives Matter, Black Businesses Matter artists created some of the most outspoken work against racial injustice and inequality in this Century. Black business owners were also able to benefit as corporations highlighting their new businesses, products, hiring their services, and making space for more diverse executive leaders and board members.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

South Shore Cultural Center Hosts Decision Day for Epic Academy Students.

EPIC Academy College Prep, a public, open-enrollment charter high school, has served low-income African-American and Latino students in South Chicago since 2009. This year seniors who have endured school 100% virtually will celebrate graduation, announce their colleges of choice, and career pathways. Additionally, EPIC leadership will present awards to students and approximately 100 students, families and faculty will mix and mingle during the celebration.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Juneteenth Celebrations Planned Around Chicagoland.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the nation. Known as Emancipation Day, it is a time to rejoice, reflect, and emphasize achievements and education. On June 19, 1865, the union soldiers led by Major General Gordon informed the enslaved community in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War ended and the enslaved were free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Thousands of free enslaved people left their slaveowners in search of family members and headed north.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Greater Grand Crossing/Park Manor Residents say Enough is Enough.

Residents and community leaders met Monday evening with the Mayor, local Alderman, City officials and Superintendent of Police Monday evening to address the recent mass shooting and other incidents of violence and lawlessness in the Great Grand Crossing neighborhood. The residents who live near the 75th Restaurant row have complained for weeks of enormous crowds, pop up parties and unruly behavior occurring in the early morning hours during the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy