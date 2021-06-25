Better or worse? Previewing Ole Miss' defense in 2021
Editor’s note: SDS’ annual preview of every SEC defense continues with Ole Miss. Coming Saturday: Texas A&M. Ole Miss had the worst defense in the SEC last season. The reasons were multiple and destructive. The Rebels struggled to pressure the quarterback and stop running games. That led to them failing to get off the field, allowing nearly 40 points per contest and putting immense stress on the offense to keep pace. Ole Miss signed a defensive-heavy recruiting class that ended up ranked in the top 20, and multiple signees likely will make an immediate impact this fall.www.saturdaydownsouth.com