Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

We Talked To Ashanti About Getting Her Well-Deserved Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am filled with so much love and appreciation,” she says. On June 18, Ashanti helped break the news that she will be inducted into the 2022 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With the success that she garnered from her 2002 debut album, Ashanti, alone, which sold over 500,000 units in its first week and landed the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200, we can say this moment is long overdue.

girlsunited.essence.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Music Festival#Rxr Realty#Beacon#Beyond Meat Healthy#Northwell Health#Glen Cove Hospital#World Records#The Millennium Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

Dancing His Way Onto Hollywood's Walk of Fame: Nigel Lythgoe Reflects on Storied Career

Strip away the millions, the titles, the credits, and what’s left is a dancer. Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” Officer of the British Empire and philanthropist, remains, at his essence, a hoofer. Lythgoe feels the music and needs nothing more than the rhythm and a floor on which to express it. Lythgoe feels the music and needs nothing more than the rhythm and a floor on which to express it.
Irvine, CAmynewsla.com

Walk of Fame Tribute Flowers to Be Placed on Star of `Cops’ Co-Creator

Flowers will be placed Monday afternoon on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of John Langley, considered the father of reality television by co-creating the long-running Fox Broadcasting series “Cops.”. Langley died Saturday of an apparent heart attack while competing in the RECORD Off Road Series Ensenada-San Felipe 250. He...
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple. In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Rocks Bright Yellow Shorts To Take Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Shopping At F.A.O. Schwarz — See Pics

Beyonce wore a yellow midi dress and green heels when she took her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy shopping in New York City. See the cute pics!. Beyonce, 39, and her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 9, hit up FAO Schwarz toy store for a day of shopping in the Big Apple. The “Crazy In Love” singer took her mini-me to the world famous shop, located in Manhattan, while the store was closing to the public. Bey wore a yellow midi dress with a blue cardigan and strappy green heels for the private shopping outing. Her daughter donned a white tank top, dark jeans, and white sneakers, as she pulled her braided her back into two pigtails and secured them with pink bows.
CelebritiesEssence

Why Marsai Martin Isn’t Ready To Grow Up: 'Honestly, I'm Still A Kid At The End Of The Day'

The star talks making an impact at a young age, turning 17, and the "teenage things" she still wants to experience — if her work schedule allows for it. When Marsai Martin was approached with the opportunity to host a virtual awards ceremony for Invisalign as part of their ChangeMakers program, honoring young people making a difference in their communities and rewarding them with $5,000 to continue their work, she jumped at it. According to the star, bringing smiles and joy to people, whether on Blackish with her impeccable comedic timing, or through opportunities like this one, is part of her purpose. Martin also knows a thing or two about making an impact at a young age because she’s done it. The 16-year-old is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, helming her studio Genius Entertainment and using it to tell important stories that don’t often get the spotlight. That includes the upcoming adaption of the novel Amari and the Night Brothers and the 2019 hit film Little, which she came up with the idea for when she was 10. She’s only getting started.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Could Only Whisper During Final Episode Before His Death: Here’s How Writers Responded

Actor Jerry Orbach is one of “Law & Order”‘s longest-serving regular cast members on the show. Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 years (1992-2004) before he passed in 2004. His final scenes came with the second episode of the spin-off series, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” However, Jerry Orbach had been diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before filming started for the new series. By the time the cast and crew showed up for the second episode, Orbach was extremely ill. During an interview in 2018, “Law & Order” writer, Walon Green talked about Orbach’s final moments on set.
MoviesDeadline

New Hollywood Podcast: Wunmi Mosaku Talks The Twists And Turns Of ‘Loki’ And Her Hollywood Journey

From theater to TV to film, Wunmi Mosaku has an extensive resume of high-profile projects to show off her phenomenal acting chops. More specifically, she has been seen in numerous tentpole features (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them), acclaimed series (Black Mirror), thoughtful genre-driven projects (Lovecraft Country) and now, she has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the time-hopping and mind-bending Disney+ series Loki.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

CL talks about why she decided to leave her 'familiar lifestyle' to test her limits in her 'Keep Walking Story' for 'Johnnie Walker'

CL has revealed her very own 'Keep Walking Story' with 'Johnnie Walker'!. Recently selected as a spokesperson for the classic whiskey brand, CL will be promoting 'Johnnie Walker's new campaign 'Keep Walking' with her own story, inspiring consumers. In her latest campaign film, titled "CL's Way", the solo artist talks about her personal journey ahead.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
Hamilton County, OHrnbcincy.com

Vote for Black Music Walk of Fame!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Hamilton County commissioner Alicia Reece proposed a Black Music Walk of fame at the new Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center. Today, July 1, 2021 they will meet at 138 east Court street on the 6th Floor. If you can...
WWEPWMania

Nikki Cross Talks About The Creation Of Her New Superhero Character

Nikki Cross appeared on El Brunch de WWE to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she went into more details about her new superhero character on WWE television. She came up with the idea back in January. “So the idea started to form right around the Royal Rumble....
TV ShowsPosted by
92.9 NIN

We Talked to Actress Maggie Q About Her New Sustainable Activewear Line

Maggie Q first came to see The Beet when she was launching her new sustainable activewear line Qeep Up, and we were about to turn the lights on at The Beet. It was a meeting of the minds as we walked through Union Square market and the actress told us about her plans to create a sustainable fashion line made from reclaimed material.

Comments / 0

Community Policy