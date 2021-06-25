Cancel
Riot plans to add new TFT mechanic in Set 5.5 midset

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teamfight Tactics Set Five Reckoning midset will introduce a new mechanic, champions, and traits, according to TFT product lead Green Teej. The second half of Set Five Reckoning, also known as the midset, is scheduled to be released on July 21 via Patch 11.15. The midset will include a new, unspecified mechanic at time of writing. Similar to how the TFT team added Lucky Lanterns in Set 4.5, the new mechanic was designed to create more gameplay variance, according to Teej in today’s Set Five update video.

