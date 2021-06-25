Riot plans to add new TFT mechanic in Set 5.5 midset

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players may soon have another way to get themselves back into the fight if recent leaks are an indication of what’s to come. A video showing a PUBG player picking themselves off the ground through a self-revive mechanic of sorts has surfaced online to suggest that a mechanic of that kind will be coming to the game. That mechanic has supposedly been in the works for a while now, but with videos of the animation now surfacing, it seems like it’ll be available sooner rather than later.