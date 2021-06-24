8 Mayo Substitutes for All Your Cookout Sides

Whenever my family gathers, the smell of barbecue beckons. Growing up in Zahlé, Lebanon, it was the scent of every Sunday afternoon, when we'd cook lunch after church. These days, we come together on the Fourth of July at my brother's on Staten Island for a family cookout. But no matter where we gather, our table is always laden with food. We start with mezze, like hummus, baba ghanouj, grape leaves, and tabbouleh, followed by meshwy, or grilled meats— especially lamb shish kebabs. We always serve them with muhammara, a roasted red pepper and walnut spread, and biwaz, a salad made with onions, parsley, lemon, and sumac. While we cook, we put on our music and dance. When the kebabs are ready, I cut a piece of pita, spread the muhammara inside, add a few pieces of lamb, some grilled vegetables, and biwaz. When all these tastes combine—the smokiness of the meat, the sweet spiciness of the muhammara, the sour sumac and lemon, the fresh parsley and onions—it's heaven.