Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

8 Mayo Substitutes for All Your Cookout Sides

By Cory Fernandez
thepioneerwoman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayonnaise is the key to making so many classic summer dishes extra creamy: coleslaw, potato salad, pasta salad, and more. But what happens if you're not a big fan of mayo? Or you're just looking for a lighter alternative? Or maybe you don't have any mayo in your fridge? Don't worry: These mayo substitutes will do the trick!

www.thepioneerwoman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookout#Substitutes#Potato Salad#Vinegar#Coleslaw#Food Drink#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksMadera Tribune

Planning a picnic or cookout?

A staple for picnics and cookouts, potato salad is very versatile. Be sure to keep it cold. Our country’s Independence Day celebration is almost here. July 4th is on a Sunday this year, and hopefully it will be a safe day for everybody. Please be aware that we are well...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Super side dishes that stray from the cookout norm

(July 1, 2021) I’ve always preferred side dishes to the main course. Thanksgiving gives me the opportunity to push cranberry sauce up against cornbread stuffing in the same way that a Fourth of July cookout gives me the chance to let the vinegary, mayonnaisey dressing from cole slaw puddle up against baked beans.
Temple, TXKCEN TV NBC 6

Your Best Life | Summer mocktails for your Independence Day cookout

TEMPLE, Texas — With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, we're betting you'll be doing some cooking out and celebrating. So, in this week's Your Best Life, Juli from Tangled with Taste creates three tasty, alcohol-free mocktails perfect for your holiday weekend. Check out the video and try these delicious drinks for yourself!
RecipesFood52

Substitute for the 2 whole eggs

Some sources say using all whites instead of whole eggs makes baked goods (including waffles) less tender, and suggest adding a tabelspoon of oil or fat to replace that lost from the absent yolk. OTOH, there is already coconut oil in this and if you're switching to whites to reduce...
RecipesWTVF

A Flavorful Alternative For Your Cookout

Chef Tommi Vincent made Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers. For more of Tommi's recipes and information on her legacy-inspired cooking, visit www.vincentcountry.com. Yields: 6 (8 oz) patties, 12 (4 oz) patties, or 24 (2 oz) slider patties. INGREDIENTS. 3 pounds ground turkey. 3 cups baby spinach leaves, chopped. 6 oz....
RecipesFood & Wine

How to Make Next-Level Hot Dogs for Your Summer Cookout

Hot dogs are a summer grilling staple. And while they're perfectly delicious simply topped with mustard or ketchup, this week's Mad Genius: Home Edition episode makes the case for going fully loaded. Food & Wine Culinary Director-at-Large Justin Chapple prepares his three favorite hot dog toppings—Chicago-style salsa, dried apricot mostarda,...
Recipestheeasttexasweekend.com

No-fuss Fourth of July recipes perfect for your next cookout!

While the fireworks are popping off outside for the Fourth of July, your taste buds will be poppin’ for these no-fuss recipes. Check out these five dishes that are sure to be a hit with your crowd!. Fourth of July Recipes. Black and Blue Burger. Ingredients:. 1 pound ground chuck.
Block Island Times

Heat up your Fourth of July cookout

Make a craft burger this Fourth of July and pump up the heat at your cookout. My Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Sliders are flavor bombs with a spicy jalapeño cheese surprise inside the burger and creamy caramelized onions, salty bacon, and more jalapeño slices on top!. Jalapeno Popper Slider with Caramelized...
Food & DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Hot dogs and a few other staples that need to be at your cookout

Hot dogs are a cookout staple, and the rest of America agrees with me. Seventy-three percent of Americans believe a cookout is incomplete without hot dogs, per a new survey from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) and the North American Meat Institute. Seventy-five percent prefer their hot dogs to be grilled.
Food & Drinkswilliams-sonoma.com

We’ve Already Planned Your 4th of July Cookout for You

Looking for a festive menu to celebrate the red, white and blue, but without too much planning? Fear not: We’ve figured out the entire meal for you. Crowd-pleasing baby back ribs, creamy potato salad and a homey peach-blackberry slab pie share the spotlight with lighter fare, including chicken breasts and a summery bean salad. This meal offers something for everybody, which makes it perfect for a gathering of family and friends.
RecipesWhittier Daily News

Recipe: Put some zucchini on the grill at your next summer cookout

Grilling zucchini creates a lovely texture and alluring taste, especially when a vinaigrette comes to the party. In Valerie Rice’s cookbook, “Lush Life” (Prospect Park, $35), her recipe for tasty grilled slabs of zucchini pair with halved cherry tomatoes and a full-flavored dressing. The vinaigrette includes extra-virgin olive oil and...
Food & Wine

Your Cookout Needs These Kebabs

Whenever my family gathers, the smell of barbecue beckons. Growing up in Zahlé, Lebanon, it was the scent of every Sunday afternoon, when we'd cook lunch after church. These days, we come together on the Fourth of July at my brother's on Staten Island for a family cookout. But no matter where we gather, our table is always laden with food. We start with mezze, like hummus, baba ghanouj, grape leaves, and tabbouleh, followed by meshwy, or grilled meats— especially lamb shish kebabs. We always serve them with muhammara, a roasted red pepper and walnut spread, and biwaz, a salad made with onions, parsley, lemon, and sumac. While we cook, we put on our music and dance. When the kebabs are ready, I cut a piece of pita, spread the muhammara inside, add a few pieces of lamb, some grilled vegetables, and biwaz. When all these tastes combine—the smokiness of the meat, the sweet spiciness of the muhammara, the sour sumac and lemon, the fresh parsley and onions—it's heaven.
RecipesWashington Post

8 quick and easy cookout side dishes that go beyond the usual suspects

I love a good coleslaw or potato salad as much as many cookout attendees do. But isn’t it nice to do something less expected, that might just make your dish stand out that little bit more?. If you’re looking to mix up your potluck contribution for whatever post-vaccination July Fourth...
Sun-Gazette

Add gluten-free veggie dogs to your summer cookout

Think of a world where vegan hot dog’s main ingredients are potatoes, beets, carrot, and sweet potatoes with some plant-based flours and spices. Imagine that, a veggie dog that has real veggies in it!. Yes, that’s the one I’ll pick too! It does take some effort, but you could make...
Longview News-Journal

McClellan: Substituting ingredients

It appears that we are between holidays for a while and since my favorite one of all (July 4) is over, I thought it might be time to talk about “fixing” food (not as in “fix supper,” but as in repairing culinary mistakes). I have read that a builder repairs...
Recipeswvgazettemail.com

The Food Guy: Crab feast cookout all it was cracked up to be

Sometimes the best meals out are literally just right outside your door. As much as I love to dine out, summer is also a great time for relaxing with wine and cheese on the porch, enjoying a home-cooked dinner on the deck or going all out for an epic cookout with family and friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy