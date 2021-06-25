Proctorio Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Certification
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. To demonstrate the company’s dedication to information security, Proctorio has become the first learning integrity platform to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. Proctorio has received third-party accreditation in accordance with the published International Standards Organization criteria. A-LIGN, the third-party auditor that completed Proctorio’s SOC 2 Type 1 security audit in February 2021, also performed Proctorio’s initial certification audit to certify Proctorio’s ISMS against the ISO 27001 standard.www.stamfordadvocate.com