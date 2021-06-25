Proctorio Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Certification

EP30-4Med is a low viscosity adhesive system for medical device assemblies. Non-Cytotoxic Epoxy for Bonding, Sealing, Coating and Encapsulating. Master Bond EP30-4Med is a two part epoxy system with a fast set up time that cures at room temperature, or even more rapidly with a bit of heat. This low viscosity system meets the requirements of ISO 10993-5 testing and is therefore considered to be non-cytotoxic. It can be used for bonding, sealing, and small encapsulation applications. It can also be utilized as a coating, especially when optical clarity is needed.