‘Schmigadoon!’: Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key Enter Musical World in First Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has unveiled their first trailer for its new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Arriving globally on Friday, July 16, Schmigadoon! is executive produced by Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels, Barry Sonnefeld, and Andrew Singer. Co-created by showrunner Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the series features all-new original songs all penned by Paul.

