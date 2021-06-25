‘Schmigadoon!’: Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key Enter Musical World in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple released the first trailer for its upcoming dramedy “Mr. Corman,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an unfulfilled fifth-grade teacher. Set to premiere on Aug. 6, the series stars Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman, “an artist at heart but not by trade,” according to Apple’s description. “A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.”