There are so many fun ways to serve salsa—from fresh pico de gallo to chunky restaurant-style salsa—but if you’re looking for something new, try this tropical twist: mango salsa! The key to this summery and colorful salsa is using fresh mangoes that are juicy and ripe. The fruit gets tossed together with lime juice and crunchy veggies (like bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeño), but you can easily make it your own by adding multi-color peppers, fresh herbs, or even diced avocado. It’s perfect for easy entertaining—whether you serve it as an appetizer, condiment, or BBQ side.