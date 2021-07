Prior to 2020, Ezekiel Elliott was considered one of the premier running backs in the NFL. It was the case on the field, as well as in fantasy football lineups. During his first four years in the league, he averaged over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns per season. As a result, he became a lock to be selected in the first round of fantasy drafts. While his production did fall off last season, the narrative that Zeke might be “washed” is nothing more than speculation.