PHOTOS: New Daisy Duck Apparel Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

By Owen Payne
WDW News Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new addition to Disney Parks “Get Into Character” collection has arrived inside Star Traders in the Magic Kingdom. This assortment of merchandise features the stylish and sassy Daisy Duck. Adult Daisy Duck Denim Shorts – $39.99.

Travelallears.net

Don’t Eat in the Parks on Your Next Disney World Vacation

Many of us can ramble off our favorite restaurants in the Disney World theme parks: Be Our Guest or Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, Le Cellier or Chefs de France in EPCOT, Tiffins or Yak & Yeti at Animal Kingdom…. Simply put, there’s always somewhere to eat in the parks!
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Disney World Will Not Start Charging for FastPass

If you want to upset fans of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) theme parks this week, ask them if they think what Disneyland Paris just started doing will be imported to the stateside parks. Disney's French resort is rolling out Disney Premier Access, an upcharge offering where guests can use their smartphones to pay between $9 and $18 per person to access an expedited queue for a particular ride or attraction. Time is money when you're on vacation, but this neat little hack can add up over the course of a day at the park.
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Two Disneyland Restaurants Will Not Reopen

The Disneyland Resort recently announced another round of restaurant reopenings, including Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. However, Disneyland confirmed today that two of its hotel restaurants that were not on that reopening list will not return. Disneyland confirmed that Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel and...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Newsweek

Former Disney World Worker Reveals What Happens When Someone Dies in the Resort

A video shared on TikTok has sparked discussion over whether or not visitors are "allowed" to die at Disney parks and resorts. TikTok user @tcruznc, real name Tom Cruz, shared an anecdote with his followers on June 9 from his time working at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Cruz alleges that a co-worker told him "no one dies at Disney," after they transported a man off the premises.
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Captain America Ear Headband Assembled at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avengers Assemble! Marvel fans will love this super new Mickey ear headband inspired by Captain America, now available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Captain America Ear Headband – $29.99. The Mickey ears are Cap’s iconic shield.
LifestyleInside the Magic

‘Ohana Family-Style Breakfast Is Back in Walt Disney World!

Today is a very special day in Walt Disney World! This morning, a big Aloha welcomed Guests back to the ‘Ohana restaurant located inside Disney’s Polynesian Resort. This family-style dining option has been a fan favorite for many years, offering exotic Hawaiian flavors and traditional island decor with giant windows showcasing gorgeous views of Cinderella Castle!
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Minute: Busy Philipps

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Emily Amato. Recently, Busy Philipps visited Walt Disney World Resort on a family vacation, celebrating the start of summer. We caught up with her at EPCOT at the start of her day, where she showed off her Disney-themed PRIDE Month nails and posed in front of Spaceship Earth.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers to Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. Let’s be honest, who hasn’t dreamed of taking a little solo trip to Walt Disney World – just you, the parks, and an endless array of pixie dust right at your fingertips! Just one issue… MEALTIME. Sure, mobile ordering from your favorite Quick Service location can make for a less awkward one-on-one dining experience. But what if you are in the mood for something a bit more indulgent?! After all, it is one thing to trip the life fantastic all by your lonesome whilst zipping through the Los Angeles freeway in a super-stretch! But sitting down to destroy some bread service at a high-top for one? That just seems horribly wrong – even if you can devour all nine sauces without any help from your friends! All joking aside, we understand that the thought of eating alone can be a bit scary for some. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has got your back by providing several fantastic options for you. So, take a seat and get ready to not share your fries, because these are the Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers! (Note: Some dining locations may be modified or closed temporarily due to COVID-19.)
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Running Events Return to Walt Disney World This Fall

Disney World will host a four-weekend race season for runDisney this year, starting in November. Here are the dates:. November 4-7, 2021: Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz. January 5-9, 2022: Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. February 24-27, 2022: Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. March 31-April...
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Reveals More Restaurant Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced more restaurant reopenings, led by the returns of the popular Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom and Trail's End Restaurant at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. In addition, one of Disney's resort restaurants is getting makeover. Here are the most recently announced Disney World...
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Patriotic Flag Retreat Returns to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

A time-honored tradition has returned to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. The patriotic flag retreat ceremonies have returned daily to Magic Kingdom and also Disneyland. This beautiful ceremony happens daily at the flag pole in Town Square on both parks’ Main Street, USA. During the retiring of the colors, Disney honors and offers its sincere thanks to those who serve and defend the United States of America.

