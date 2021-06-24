When summer is in full swing, there’s no shortage of zucchini—and that's just the way we like it! One of the best ways to enjoy the summer squash is to transform it into a cheesy zucchini casserole. Filled with layers of garden-fresh zucchini, a deliciously creamy cheese sauce, and a crunchy panko topping, this casserole has just the right amount of decadence without being too heavy for a summer meal. Serve it as a side dish alongside your favorite grilled steak, or make it the main event for a vegetarian weeknight dinner. Pro tip: freeze your summer zucchini so you can make this casserole all year long!