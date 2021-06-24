Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

thepioneerwoman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen summer is in full swing, there’s no shortage of zucchini—and that's just the way we like it! One of the best ways to enjoy the summer squash is to transform it into a cheesy zucchini casserole. Filled with layers of garden-fresh zucchini, a deliciously creamy cheese sauce, and a crunchy panko topping, this casserole has just the right amount of decadence without being too heavy for a summer meal. Serve it as a side dish alongside your favorite grilled steak, or make it the main event for a vegetarian weeknight dinner. Pro tip: freeze your summer zucchini so you can make this casserole all year long!

www.thepioneerwoman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Squash#Casserole#Zucchini#Side Dish#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesRecord-Herald

Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread

I am always excited to see the first one in my garden, then it gets less exciting the more I get. I usually end up shredding them and putting them in the freezer for future use. It’s such a versatile vegetable that packs a lot of nutrients in it. I...
Food & DrinksMedical News Today

Zucchini: benefits and how to prepare and enjoy it

Zucchini provides many health benefits. Zucchini suits many diets, such as keto, paleo, vegan, or low-carb, and a person can prepare it in many different ways based on taste preferences. Zucchini is a summer squash that is a part of the Cucurbitaceae plant family, otherwise known as gourds. While many...
Food & DrinksYuma Daily Sun

First Take: A cheesy survey

With Fourth of July just around the corner, “America’s Test Kitchen” this week released the results of its poll about which cheese viewers prefer for topping burgers. According to the answers posted on the TV show’s Instagram page, Cheddar was the winner, with 555 votes, followed by American (364), other (211), blue (115) and Swiss (106).
Recipessimple-nourished-living.com

Instant Pot Taco Casserole

(247 calories | 7 5 3 myWW *SmartPoints value per serving) A nice addition to any ‘Taco Tuesday,’ this flavorful one-pot taco casserole is ready in about 30 minutes. Sauté the ground meat and onion right in the Instant Pot (affiliate link) before locking the lid and finishing off the cooking.
Recipesrecipes.net

Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts Recipe

With fat-free Greek yogurt, enjoy this moist and soft zucchini bread made with walnuts, for a fluffy and nutty heart-healthy baked treat. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Butter and flour a 9×4½-inch metal loaf pan. Spread the walnut halves on a pie plate and toast them for about 8 minutes, until they are fragrant.
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Fresh Corn, Sage, and Cornbread Casserole

¼ cup finely minced garden sage leaves (about 20 leaves) Combine cornbread cubes and French bread cubes in a large bowl; toss and set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook stirring occasionally, until onion and celery are tender. Add corn, sage, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour vegetable mixture over bread mixture, tossing well. Add broth and eggs, mixing well.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Tarragon Gnocchi With Zucchini Puree

Boil the unpeeled potatoes for around 40 minutes or until fork tender; drain. As soon as potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel and pass through a potato ricer into a large bowl. Mix with the egg, flour, 1 Tbsp. chopped tarragon, and a pinch of salt. 2. Trim the...
Recipes101 Cookbooks

20 Best Zucchini Recipes

A page for those of us with bumper crops of zucchini. For any of you who don’t often use zucchini, I'm hoping this will give you a change of heart! It’s an incredibly versatile ingredient in season throughout the summer, from June to late August. The Many Ways to Use...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Shrimp scampi with zucchini noodles takes a classic recipe and reworks it into something light and fresh. Zoodles and olive oil replace the wheat pasta and some of the butter while adding a reason to love your veg again—by covering it with lemon and garlic, then piling shrimp on top.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

SWISS CHICKEN CASSEROLE

My family loves this Swiss chicken casserole. It takes no time to prepare and is wonderful comfort food. This recipe makes the perfect weeknight dinner. You could make this dish with any part of the chicken. You don’t have to use chicken breasts. Throw this casserole together when you have a busy evening planned. You won’t be sorry.
Food & DrinksMy Baking Addiction

Cheesy Ranch Pull-Apart Bread

This Cheesy Ranch Pull-Apart Bread is full of sharp cheddar, crumbled bacon, and a buttery ranch topping. It is fun to eat and great for a summer get-together!. This post is sponsored by Challenge Butter. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible. You...
RecipesPosted by
LivingCheap

Tasty recipes for cheap and abundant zucchini

The zucchini are here! The zucchini are here! The world’s cheapest ingredient has arrived in gardens, farmers’ markets and grocery stores, and it’s cheap, cheap, cheap. So what do you do with all this bounty? Well, you can pan-fry it as a side vegetable, cube it and put it on kabobs, slice it raw into a big summer salad, put it on a summer veggie tray with dip or even make pickles out of it. Zucchini also is a great add-in for quiches and frittatas. Add zucchini to soup and stir-fry. Grated zucchini even helps keep meatloaf moist.
Recipespauladeenmagazine.com

Zucchini and Squash Ribbons Salad

Shave zucchini and squash into ribbons for this salad. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 5 ingredients. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini and squash into ribbons into bowl. Add parsley, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with feta and pine nuts, and serve immediately.
Recipesfood24.com

Crispy cheesy chicken quesadillas

Cook the cubed chicken with mochachos spice mix, lemon and mayonaise on a low heat until tender. Add mochachos sauce sauce and simmer for 3-5 minutes. Lightly spread a tortilla with mayonnaise. Sprinkle some shredded lettuce on half of the tortilla, then top with the saucy chicken and lastly grated...
RecipesBon Appétit

Cheesy Charred Green Beans

Paneer holds up well to the high heat of the grill, forming a charred layer on the outside and staying perfectly soft on the inside without oozing through the grate—another reason why it is so popular in tandoor cooking. —Rachel Gurjar. All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected...
RecipesAnniston Star

Baked potato casserole and out-of-this-world cole slaw

We all love a good potluck celebration, whether it’s a summertime barbecue, a big family reunion, a church picnic or just a simple gathering of friends. Fun, laughter, and food are in abundance at these events. However, a potluck is not the time for fussy multi-step recipes. The best potluck...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Grilled Salmon and Zucchini Skewers

Grilling season means kebabs, and these grilled salmon and zucchini skewers are winners. They take just a bit of time to put together and a mere 10 minutes to cook. Grab a plate and belly up to the grill, kids. Adapted from Genevieve Taylor | Foolproof BBQ | Quadrille, 2021.
RecipesMartha's Vineyard Times

Cheesy made easy

Every Tuesday when I was growing up, my dad would make his homemade mac and cheese. For this reason alone, Tuesdays became my favorite day of the week. There were always two different shapes of pasta, and a flavor combination that I had never tasted before. In reality, this was his special combination of frozen Stouffer’s and boxed Annie’s mac and cheese. Nonetheless, it was still a delicious, comforting meal.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Gnocchi with Sausage, Zucchini, and Tomato

Heat a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high. Swirl in oil, then add sausage and cook, breaking up pieces with a wooden spoon, until beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add zucchini and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook until they start to break down and release their juices, 3 to 5 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy