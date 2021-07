Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are teaming up with actress and supermodel Charlotte Mckinney for their first NFT and it recalls the All-Natural Burger bite shots from a 2015 ad campaign. The campaign received millions of views on YouTube and generated billions of media impressions in a matter of weeks. While Mckinney credits this campaign as a launchpad for her career, it is now helping to impact the lives of others, since all of the net proceeds from the sale of the NFT on OpenSea will go toward The Simon Foundation for Continence. The digital asset created by Grace Casas will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.