Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Homemade Tomatillo Salsa

thepioneerwoman.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTangy, spicy and so much better than the store-bought kind, this homemade tomatillo salsa is a fantastic addition to just about any Tex-Mex meal. The first thing you’ll notice about this type of salsa verde is its green color: It’s made from roasted tomatillos, onion, chilis, garlic and cilantro. This green sauce also doubles as a dip or dressing, and it’s perfect for spicing up almost any meal. Serve it with fried eggs, grilled steak, as a sauce for chicken enchiladas, or with your favorite type of taco. And of course, you could always just eat it with tortilla chips for dipping. You can’t go wrong!

www.thepioneerwoman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salsa Verde#Tomatillo#Food Processor#Pulse#Food Drink#Tex Mex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Gin Lee

Boxed cake mix delights

There are so many different ways to use boxed cake mixes, but there are two favorites that so many people love to eat- the Delightful Twinkie Cakes and the Wanna Be Ding-Dong Cake, made with boxed cake mixes. They both win over a crowd. Because both of these recipes are great for parties, get-togethers, and wonderful just to make for the family.
Recipesbrowneyedbaker.com

Homemade Blueberry Jam

This delicious homemade blueberry jam is made with fresh blueberries, lemon juice, sugar, and pectin for a not-too-sweet summer treat you will want to slather on everything! Learn how to make and can blueberry jam with this easy to follow step-by-step guide. In all of the cooking, baking, and creating...
Food & Drinkstalbotspy.org

Food Friday: Seasonal Salsa

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. I am getting ready to start assembling our annual red, white and blue festive and oh, so patriotic, cake. I slather a sheet cake with a thick foundation of whipped cream, pile on stripes of strawberry slices, and fill a square field with blueberries. It is always messy, but invariably it is deelish, so it makes up for heating up the kitchen for an hour while baking it. I’ll do that baking early Sunday morning, when it is still relatively cool.
Food & Drinksthecountrycook.net

THE BEST HOMEMADE LEMONADE

This Fresh-Squeezed Homemade Lemonade has a secret ingredient that really kicks up the lemon flavor. It is the best ever lemonade recipe!. We are a flip-flop and shorts kinda family. As soon as the warm weather hits, we are in our flip-flops faster than you can say Kool-Aid. And of course, the minute we get a warm snap, we are thinking about lemonade. We are starting to see some very nice lemons show up in our local grocery store. I could do without the bugs and humidity when summer eventually gets here but I do love the changing of the seasons. And good-looking lemons are one of those signals that warmer weather is headed this way.
Recipesrecipes.net

Grilled Lamb with Salsa Verde Recipe

Chunks of skewered meat are seasoned and made into this grilled lamb recipe that is balanced perfectly with the freshness of the herby salsa verde. Press 3½ garlic cloves in a garlic press. In a large bowl, combine pressed garlic, lamb, rosemary, 1 tablespoon olive oil, thyme, and cracked pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Homemade Yogurt

4 tablespoons yogurt (or any kind) Heat milk to 190 F. While heating, soak gelatin in water. Add gelatin mixture when milk is 190 F. Then cool to 130 F. Add remaining ingredients. Put lid on kettle and put in oven with light on for 8 hours. If desired, you can add fruit pie filling or any flavor of Jell-O.
RecipesSimply Recipes

Homemade Hamburger Buns

Soft and fluffy golden hamburger buns that come out of your very own oven will make you wonder why you ever bothered with those ubiquitous buns in a bag. Well, of course, buying hamburger buns isn’t labor intensive so go ahead and use them for your random neighborhood barbecue, but make THESE to treat your family or friends to a totally different experience when you have more personal gatherings this summer.
Recipeslexiscleankitchen.com

Citrus Mahi Mahi with Avocado Salsa

This Citrus Mahi Mahi with Avocado Salsa is such a great light and healthy Summer dish! The creamy avocado, fresh orange juice, and delicious smoky grilled fish is such a flavorful combination. I can’t wait to make this again and again. Citrus Mahi Mahi with Avocado Salsa. I am always...
Recipesfoodandtravel.com

Arepas with black beans and salsa verde

Serves 4-6 (Makes around 10 arepas) Starters and mains. To make the pickled red onions, add the onion to a small bowl with the lime juice and a pinch of sea salt, then scrunch together with your hands so they start to become a bright pink colour. Put to one side to lightly pickle.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Salsa Pizzeria Napoletana

You have to go looking for Salsa Pizzeria - it’s on a mostly-residential street, in a converted space that feels like someone put a pizza oven in a garage. If it weren't for the strong pizza fragrances wafting from the doors, you could easily walk by and miss it. And while a small part of us wishes we could keep this place all to ourselves, you should know that Salsa is making some truly special Neapolitan pies. The crust is charred but exceptionally fluffy, the margherita is the platonic ideal of a margherita, and they are generous with toppings like broccoli rabe, sausage, and burrata. There are only a few tables inside and on the sidewalk - so this is a spot for an efficient, semi-religious solo pizza experience.
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Blueberry & Cucumber Salsa

This recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a medium bowl, stir together 1 pint roughly chopped blueberries, 1 small finely chopped red onion, 1 small finely chopped cucumber, 1 seeded and minced jalapeño, 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped, and the juice of 1 lime. Season with salt. Serve with tortilla chips.
Recipescopykat.com

Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

Homemade taco seasoning mix can be used in place of the more expensive pre-packaged taco seasoning at the store. Blend together spices out of your own kitchen to create your own spice mix. You can save money by making your own taco seasoning and it’s just as tasty as what...
RecipesEpicurious

Forget Chips and Salsa. Make Chips in Salsa

Walking down my hometown of Puerto Vallarta’s malecón—the picturesque boardwalk by the sea where the waves crash a few feet away from you—you will eventually see a row of street vendors cooking leafy ears of fresh corn. Some grill the cobs over charcoal, and some cook them in huge stockpots that sit over a fire. In front of each corn vendor’s setup, you’ll find half a dozen types of salsa—bottled sauces like Valentina and Huichol, a bright version made with lime juice and crushed dried chile, and this: an aromatic oil-based salsa chock-full of crushed tortilla chips, peanuts, and sesame seeds. It’s called Salsa de Totopos, and I want to put it on everything.
Recipesnetworksasia.net

Homemade Chicken Brew Recipe

Integrate hen, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, parsley, thyme, salt and also water in a big stockpot and bring to an outrage medium-high warmth. Decrease warmth to medium-low and also simmer, partially covered, till the chicken is crumbling, about 2 hrs. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and proceed simmering for...
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

Blueberry, Strawberry & Jicama Salsa

It’s time to get snacking with this fresh and festive Blueberry, Strawberry, and Jicama Salsa. It is one of my favorite recipes to make for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day, or really any day!. It is so simple to make and so good with salty tortilla chips....
Recipescityline.tv

Coconut Shrimp with Pineapple Salsa

Season and mix shrimp with flour. Mix up batter to be a litter thicker than usual. Combine coconut and breadcrumbs. Pull the shrimp through the batter and crust with coconut mixture. Shallow fry at 350 until golden, re-season while hot. Mix up pineapple salsa; take diced pineapple, red pepper, red...
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

Homemade Flour Tortillas

These Homemade Flour Tortillas taste amazing. With a few ingredients you can make fresh, warm tortillas for your favorite burritos, tacos, and enchiladas. Flour tortillas are the starting point of so many popular Mexican-inspired meals – enchiladas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more. Up your taco night game by swapping your regular store-bought flour tortillas for these delicious homemade ones. Sure it takes a little more time, but the resulting taste is well worth it!
RecipesThe Southern

Taste | Recipe: Watermelon salsa

Serve this salsa with grilled chicken or pork or alongside grilled kabobs for a refreshing addition to your meal. To chiffonade your basil, stack the leaves, roll them, then slice crosswise into thin ribbons. Yield: About 2 cups. Time: About 10 minutes. Ingredients. ¾ pound watermelon flesh, seeded. 1 tablespoon...
Recipesrecipes.net

Homemade Milano Cookies Recipe

You can skip the storebought ones and create your own Milano cookies at home with this simple recipe that only takes half an hour from prep to cooking. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat the butter, powdered sugar, and granulated sugar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy