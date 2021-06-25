Homemade Tomatillo Salsa
Tangy, spicy and so much better than the store-bought kind, this homemade tomatillo salsa is a fantastic addition to just about any Tex-Mex meal. The first thing you’ll notice about this type of salsa verde is its green color: It’s made from roasted tomatillos, onion, chilis, garlic and cilantro. This green sauce also doubles as a dip or dressing, and it’s perfect for spicing up almost any meal. Serve it with fried eggs, grilled steak, as a sauce for chicken enchiladas, or with your favorite type of taco. And of course, you could always just eat it with tortilla chips for dipping. You can’t go wrong!www.thepioneerwoman.com