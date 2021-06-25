Update On Tickets Sales For Upcoming Episodes of AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, as the show will resume live touring next month. Tomorrow night’s episode, which features Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, has sold around 950 with the limited setup. It was noted that next Wednesday’s episode (June 30) hasn’t sold as well, but that might change once they start promoting it as the last show of the Daily’s Place residency.411mania.com