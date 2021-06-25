Update On Tickets Sales For Upcoming Episodes of AEW Dynamite

MJF has named the stipulations in order for Chris Jericho to get another match against him. During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jericho and MJF discussed the terms of the deal. MJF said he wanted to take something Jericho did, make Moxley wrestle the entire Inner Circle, and make it better. MJF cited a Greek mythology story called "Labors of Hercules", saying that Jericho will have five labors, with the first four being members of the Pinnacle. Jericho would have to defeat all four men back-to-back in order to reach the fifth labor, MJF. Jericho accepted the stipulation.