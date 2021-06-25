Cancel
Scottie Pippen Calls out Charles Barkley, Questions His Toughness

By Brian Jones
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Pippen has a problem with Charles Barkley. In an interview with GQ, Pippen touched on a number of different topics, including his feud with Barkley. This started in 1999 when both were members of the Houston Rockets. Pippen wanted out after playing with the team for one season, and Barkley wanted an apology for not being committed. Pippen called Barkley "selfish" and said he “wouldn’t give Charles Barkley an apology at gunpoint” and “if anything, he owes me an apology for coming to play with his sorry fat butt."

