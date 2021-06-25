Cancel
Florida State

159 people are missing in Fla. condo collapse, as confirmed deaths rise to four

Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. – The number of missing residents rose to 159, with four deaths confirmed so far in the collapse of a Surfside condo tower. Rescuers removed bodies from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, as the search for survivors went into its second day and another fire broke out in the debris. The death toll is expected to rise, with the high number of residents still unaccounted for.

